Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan elevator

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Large 2 bedroom condo in the Champions subdivision in Sea Trail. Take the elevator to the penthouse unit offering a large open area including living room, kitchen, and dining area. Unit includes a large mini suite that features its own entrance. Master bedroom has attached bath and large closet space. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Unit is located near the community pool and has a nice screened porch that overlooks the green. Available now!Call John to set an appointment to view unit. 910-209-2864.