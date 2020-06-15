All apartments in Stokesdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7551 Barbera Dr

7551 Barbera · (336) 895-1191
Location

7551 Barbera, Stokesdale, NC 27284

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $3100 · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3876 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 7551 Barbera Drive, Kernersville, NC 27284: Beautiful custom built home in NW school district. Spacious home in Arbor Run. Convenient to Greensboro, Kernersville & Winston Salem. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, bonus room and office. Main level has hardwood floors, den with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Kitchen is open to keeping room with additional fireplace. Large, formal dining room and oversized. 2 story foyer. Main level master has sitting room and bath with jetted tub, separate shower, separate vanities and his/hers closet. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, large bonus room with built ins, bat and separate office. Tons of attic storage. Acre lot with screened porch, deck & 3 car garage. Community pool, tennis and clubhouse. Fresh paint! Lawn care is included. Available now.

$3100.00 Monthly Rent
$3100.00 Deposit

Elementary: Stokesdale
Middle: Northwest
High: Northwest

(RLNE2335496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7551 Barbera Dr have any available units?
7551 Barbera Dr has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7551 Barbera Dr have?
Some of 7551 Barbera Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7551 Barbera Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7551 Barbera Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7551 Barbera Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7551 Barbera Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stokesdale.
Does 7551 Barbera Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7551 Barbera Dr does offer parking.
Does 7551 Barbera Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7551 Barbera Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7551 Barbera Dr have a pool?
Yes, 7551 Barbera Dr has a pool.
Does 7551 Barbera Dr have accessible units?
No, 7551 Barbera Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7551 Barbera Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7551 Barbera Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 7551 Barbera Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7551 Barbera Dr has units with air conditioning.
