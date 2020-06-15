7551 Barbera Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 7551 Barbera Drive, Kernersville, NC 27284: Beautiful custom built home in NW school district. Spacious home in Arbor Run. Convenient to Greensboro, Kernersville & Winston Salem. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, bonus room and office. Main level has hardwood floors, den with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pantry. Kitchen is open to keeping room with additional fireplace. Large, formal dining room and oversized. 2 story foyer. Main level master has sitting room and bath with jetted tub, separate shower, separate vanities and his/hers closet. Upstairs features 3 additional bedrooms, large bonus room with built ins, bat and separate office. Tons of attic storage. Acre lot with screened porch, deck & 3 car garage. Community pool, tennis and clubhouse. Fresh paint! Lawn care is included. Available now.



$3100.00 Monthly Rent

$3100.00 Deposit



Elementary: Stokesdale

Middle: Northwest

High: Northwest



(RLNE2335496)