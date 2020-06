Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher microwave range refrigerator

Great townhouse in prime location of Knollwood, close to downtown Southern Pines, and minutes from Pinehurst also. Come see this huge 3 bedroom townhouse with loads of extra space for your guests or crafting. Walk in the front door to a large living room, dining room combo which circles back around to the kitchen on the right side of the home. Kitchen is large with plenty of cabinets and counter tops. Laundry is adjacent to the kitchen. The master bedroom with ensuite bath and guest bedroom and bath are on the other side of the house. There is a 3rd bedroom off the living room. Enjoy your afternoons in the sunroom overlooking a water feature and golf course. The downstairs features another good sized living space and 2 extra rooms and full bath. There is also great storage downstairs.