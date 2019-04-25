All apartments in Southern Pines
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:26 AM

295 Cliff Road

295 Cliff Road · (910) 633-9553
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

295 Cliff Road, Southern Pines, NC 28387
Southern Pines

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 1, GREAT HOME IN SOUTHERN PINES! 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, single-level home on almost an acre. Desirable location with mature landscaping and a large, private, back yard. Close to restaurants and shopping in downtown Southern Pines and conveniently located to Ft Bragg, Pinehurst, and Aberdeen. This home has Hardwood Floors in almost every room, the Foyer, formal Living Room, formal Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen, Bonus Room and Halls! This home features a large SCREENED PORCH and rear deck for an amazing outdoor space. All bedrooms are generously sized. The Master suite had been nicely updated with a tile shower, double vanity, and beautiful finishes. The large family room off the kitchen is a great place to hang out with family and friends. There is even a wood burning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

