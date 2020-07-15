321 Dogwood St

Amenities

Come in and enjoy single-level living in this adorable ranch with a charming front porch!



The 4-bedroom, 2-bath floorplan includes an open family room with vaulted ceilings and a dining area accented with upgraded lighting. The kitchen features modern white cabinetry with upgraded pulls and a pantry.



Retreat to the master bedroom featuring a private bath with extended vanity and a separate water closet. Three additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.



Sorry, no pets.



Located in the heart of Smithfield, you're just around the corner from shops and dining, including Carolina Premium Outlets. Walkable to Johnston Community College!



See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888.372.7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**