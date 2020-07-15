All apartments in Smithfield
321 Dogwood St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:46 PM

321 Dogwood St

321 Dogwood Street · (877) 751-1677
Location

321 Dogwood Street, Smithfield, NC 27577

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 17

$1,045

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come in and enjoy single-level living in this adorable ranch with a charming front porch!

The 4-bedroom, 2-bath floorplan includes an open family room with vaulted ceilings and a dining area accented with upgraded lighting. The kitchen features modern white cabinetry with upgraded pulls and a pantry.

Retreat to the master bedroom featuring a private bath with extended vanity and a separate water closet. Three additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.

Sorry, no pets.

Located in the heart of Smithfield, you're just around the corner from shops and dining, including Carolina Premium Outlets. Walkable to Johnston Community College!

See for yourself if this is your next home! Call us at 888.372.7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Dogwood St have any available units?
321 Dogwood St has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 321 Dogwood St currently offering any rent specials?
321 Dogwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Dogwood St pet-friendly?
No, 321 Dogwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smithfield.
Does 321 Dogwood St offer parking?
No, 321 Dogwood St does not offer parking.
Does 321 Dogwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 Dogwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Dogwood St have a pool?
No, 321 Dogwood St does not have a pool.
Does 321 Dogwood St have accessible units?
No, 321 Dogwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Dogwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 Dogwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 321 Dogwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 Dogwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
