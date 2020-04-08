All apartments in Shelby
606 Kings Road
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:02 AM

606 Kings Road

606 Kings Road · (704) 481-1467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

606 Kings Road, Shelby, NC 28150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 606 Kings Road · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
606 Kings Rd, Shelby, NC (2/1 w/ Central) - Rent: 650.00
Deposit: 662.50
*Deposits could be twice the monthly rent.
The home is 2 beds/1 bath
The home has central heat and Air

Applications:
55.00 per adult (18+)
You can apply online or come to office to get a paper application.

To View the home:
Come to the office at 1804 Kings Road, Shelby NC 28150 and bring your ID with you to check out a key.

NO SMOKING IN THE INTERIOR OF THE PROPERTY!

The Security Deposit varies by property, rental rate and an applicants creditworthiness. It can vary up to 2 full months rent.

We do not supply or maintain any appliances

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Kings Road have any available units?
606 Kings Road has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 606 Kings Road currently offering any rent specials?
606 Kings Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Kings Road pet-friendly?
No, 606 Kings Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shelby.
Does 606 Kings Road offer parking?
No, 606 Kings Road does not offer parking.
Does 606 Kings Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Kings Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Kings Road have a pool?
No, 606 Kings Road does not have a pool.
Does 606 Kings Road have accessible units?
No, 606 Kings Road does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Kings Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 606 Kings Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 606 Kings Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 606 Kings Road has units with air conditioning.
