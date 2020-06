Amenities

420 Cliffside Lane - Three bedroom, three bathroom student-friendly home available now in the charming town of Seven Devils. Each level has a bedroom and bathroom allowing for resident privacy and space. The driveway gives ample parking options with a lower level garage. The living room opens to the kitchen, which each benefit from the large windows allowing for natural light. Deck access from the living space. The house is heated by electric baseboards. Residents cannot use downstairs woodstove. Washer and dryer included with the rental. The upstairs bedroom is a loft style with attached bathroom.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities, including propane for gas logs and water/septic payment to the Town of Seven Devils.

Pets are negotiable with applicable pet fees.



Please note this property is fully furnished. Call us for more details.



Showings are available. Please call the office for more details.



