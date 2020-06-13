Apartment List
/
NC
/
sanford
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Sanford, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3206 Green Valley Drive
3206 Green Valley Drive, Sanford, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1850 sqft
Available 07/03/20 3206 Green Valley Drive - Property Id: 207910 Beautifully Fully Furnished Brick Ranch. Designer Furnished with Antique and traditional style furniture and beautiful art, books, rugs and pottery, just like home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
317 Cross St, Unit A
317 Cross St, Sanford, NC
2 Bedrooms
$699
700 sqft
Quiet Neighborhood! Historic District Apartments! Discount rent: $699 Deposit $799 To Apply: Goexodushomes.com Need proof of income; need to make at least 3 times the regular rent, Need rental reference from current landlord.
Results within 1 mile of Sanford

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3108 Chipping Wedge
3108 Chipping Wedge, Lee County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Spacious, open and a overall high quality house! Enjoy your morning coffee in the sun-room, by the fire place, or even under the extendable awning on the back deck.
Results within 5 miles of Sanford

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
303 Harbor Trace
303 Harbor Trace, Lee County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch home in Carolina Trace. Split floor plan. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Back deck, and fenced in backyard.
Results within 10 miles of Sanford
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Summerwind
40 Summer Breeze Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,056
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life is a Breeze at Summerwind Apartments! Summerwind Apartments is ideally located in a residential area, providing wooded and sunset views.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
170 State Highway 87 N
170 Sanford Road, Pittsboro, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2349 sqft
Charming 4 bd 3 ba in Pittsboro, NC - A house full of character, across the street from community college and walking trails, walk to downtown and shops, huge master suite w/double shower, 2 sink vanity, refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
315 Juno Drive
315 Juno Drive, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1370 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home that sits on a large private 1 Acre lot in popular TINGEN POINTE of Harnett County. This home features a rear deck, Large double garage with storage, shed and privacy fenced yard.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
55 Schoomaker Court
55 Schoomaker Court, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
Fantastic home with lots of extras located in PATTON'S POINT of Harnett County.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
35 Forest Mountain Court
35 Forest Mountain Court, Harnett County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath with finished bonus room for the fourth bedroom! Nice front porch for relaxing or a deck in the back for entertaining! Sun room with pergo floor! Very nice home, away from the busy city but still minutes from Post.

1 of 29

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
101 NW Red Bird Drive
101 Red Bird Dr, Harnett County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Split floor plan. This home has over 2300 square feet, large eat-in kitchen with center island. Sliding door leads out to the patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Sanford, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Sanford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Sanford 3 Bedrooms
Sanford Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCApex, NC
Morrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NCGarner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NC
Knightdale, NCSpring Lake, NCMebane, NCFuquay-Varina, NCLillington, NCRockfish, NCCarthage, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityMeredith College
University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill