All apartments in Salisbury
Find more places like 502 West Cemetery Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salisbury, NC
/
502 West Cemetery Street
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:42 PM

502 West Cemetery Street

502 West Cemetery Street · (704) 741-1644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salisbury
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

502 West Cemetery Street, Salisbury, NC 28144

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1752 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
dogs allowed
Corner lot with front porch and hard-wood floors. Attached car-port and outbuilding.Large House for this Rent! New AC installed, Clean and Comfortable! Great Location for walking to shop, Hospitals, Easy town bus ride.

NO SECTION 8. Pets accepted on case by case basis. No smoking inside. $1250 security deposit, and $350/pet deposit if applicable is required before move in.

All of our rental properties are set up for self-scheduled viewing. You can tour the home at your convenience without having to make an appointment. You will find a lock box on the door with a key inside. All you will need to do is register at www.Rently.com in order to get access to the code for that lock box. When you get to the Rently website, type in the address of the property you are wanting to tour, and they will walk you through the process of registering with them, or after you've registered, how to get the code to the lock box.It's important to know that the code to the lock box will only last for one hour. If that code expires before you are able to get to the property, you will need to visit the website again and get a new code.

All applications must be submitted online on our website www.jlfmanagement.com Scroll down to the property you are interested in and click Apply Now. Each adult applicant 18yrs and older living in the home, will be required to pay a $40 application fee . You must have verifiable rental history. You're credit can have challenges and is not as important in qualifying as good rental history in the application process

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 West Cemetery Street have any available units?
502 West Cemetery Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 502 West Cemetery Street have?
Some of 502 West Cemetery Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 West Cemetery Street currently offering any rent specials?
502 West Cemetery Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 West Cemetery Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 West Cemetery Street is pet friendly.
Does 502 West Cemetery Street offer parking?
Yes, 502 West Cemetery Street does offer parking.
Does 502 West Cemetery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 West Cemetery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 West Cemetery Street have a pool?
No, 502 West Cemetery Street does not have a pool.
Does 502 West Cemetery Street have accessible units?
No, 502 West Cemetery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 502 West Cemetery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 West Cemetery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 West Cemetery Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 West Cemetery Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 502 West Cemetery Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Salisbury Village at Castlewood
200 Castlewood Dr
Salisbury, NC 28147

Similar Pages

Salisbury 3 BedroomsSalisbury Apartments with Parking
Salisbury Dog Friendly Apartments
Salisbury Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NC
Jamestown, NCRural Hall, NCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Catawba CollegeRowan-Cabarrus Community College
Livingstone CollegeYork Technical College
Guilford College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity