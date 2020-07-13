/
apartments with pool
24 Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC with pool
4 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$801
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.
1 Unit Available
1404 Aurora Glen Dr
1404 Aurora Glen Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1404 Aurora Glen Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home w/ Fenced In Backyard In Rural Hall/Chandler Pointe - Showings begin July 27th. Beautiful newer build 3 bedroom 2.
9 Units Available
Windsor Estates
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$716
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
18 Units Available
Town and Country Estates
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$646
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
12 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$685
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
9 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
2 Units Available
Parkway Place Apartments
114 Penner St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Place Apartments in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Lochhurst
3410 Willow Wind Dr.
3410 Willow Wind Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2664 sqft
3410 Willow Wind Dr. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Pfafftown Neighborhood - Beautiful traditional home in popular Lochurst neighborhood. All hardwoods on main floor. Theater room in basement. Walking distance to neighborhood pool and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
923 Windcastle Lane
923 Windcastle Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$845
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready, large 1BR/ 1 bath condo. All electric. Water included in the rent. SS appliances. Washer/ dryer provided in unit. Neighborhood pool. Secured entrance to building.
16 Units Available
Westdale
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
60 Units Available
Westend
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
52 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
19 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
10 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
13 Units Available
South Fork
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,021
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
2 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
13 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
7 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
26 Units Available
Ardmore
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
14 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
21 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1207 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a stunning iconic 18-story historic high-rise property.
9 Units Available
Mount Tabor
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$723
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
8 Units Available
Atwood Acres
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.
1 Unit Available
Mount Tabor
3939 VALLEY COURT C
3939 Valley Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1584 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Wake Forest University! - Freshly renovated 3BR/2.5BA, minutes from downtown Quiet neighborhood in a tranquil setting, Butler pantry area at kitchen, livingroom; Master suite with full bathroom. Heat pump with central A/C.