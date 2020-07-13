Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$801
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.
Results within 1 mile of Rural Hall

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1404 Aurora Glen Dr
1404 Aurora Glen Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1404 Aurora Glen Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home w/ Fenced In Backyard In Rural Hall/Chandler Pointe - Showings begin July 27th. Beautiful newer build 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Rural Hall
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
9 Units Available
Windsor Estates
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$716
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$769
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 07:47am
18 Units Available
Town and Country Estates
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$646
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
12 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$685
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
9 Units Available
Brandemere
7013 Brandemere Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$735
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
1052 sqft
Brandemere Apartment Homes offers a serene community lifestyle in the historic Bethabara Old Town neighborhood of northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and within two miles of Wake Forest University.
Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Parkway Place Apartments
114 Penner St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Place Apartments in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Lochhurst
3410 Willow Wind Dr.
3410 Willow Wind Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2664 sqft
3410 Willow Wind Dr. Available 09/01/20 Beautiful Pfafftown Neighborhood - Beautiful traditional home in popular Lochurst neighborhood. All hardwoods on main floor. Theater room in basement. Walking distance to neighborhood pool and tennis courts.

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
923 Windcastle Lane
923 Windcastle Lane, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$845
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in ready, large 1BR/ 1 bath condo. All electric. Water included in the rent. SS appliances. Washer/ dryer provided in unit. Neighborhood pool. Secured entrance to building.
Results within 10 miles of Rural Hall
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Westdale
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
60 Units Available
Westend
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
52 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
13 Units Available
South Fork
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,021
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
13 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
26 Units Available
Ardmore
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
14 Units Available
Highland Oaks
700 Walnut Forest Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$699
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
993 sqft
Luxury apartments with gourmet kitchens, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans, and a wood-burning fireplace. Swim in the resort style pool then relax on the sundeck. 24-hour fitness center and clothes care center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 02:22am
21 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Nissen Building Apartments
310 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1207 sqft
Luxury apartment homes in a stunning iconic 18-story historic high-rise property.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Mount Tabor
Sherwood Station
3535 Beacon Hill Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$723
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$853
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Washer/dryer hookups, hardwood floors and extra storage in units. Handicapped-accessible complex with 24-hour laundry room and gym. Pets welcome. Close to Leinbach Park and Sherwood Plaza Shopping Center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Atwood Acres
Summerlin Ridge
2425 Summerlin Rdg, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1058 sqft
Fantastic community with oversized floor plans, eat-in kitchens and updated appliances. On-site pool, media room, grill area and 24-hour gym. Fantastic dog park. Residents can enjoy a modern layout and a business center.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Tabor
3939 VALLEY COURT C
3939 Valley Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1584 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse near Wake Forest University! - Freshly renovated 3BR/2.5BA, minutes from downtown Quiet neighborhood in a tranquil setting, Butler pantry area at kitchen, livingroom; Master suite with full bathroom. Heat pump with central A/C.

