Apartment List
/
NC
/
rural hall
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 AM

46 Apartments for rent in Rural Hall, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rural Hall apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Hall
990 Sea Shell Ct, Rural Hall, NC
1 Bedroom
$801
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy rural charm while staying close to the city! Only 15 minutes from Winston-Salem, this pet-friendly community contains a coffee bar, internet cafe, playground and pool. Washer/dryer hookups and hardwood floors in recently renovated units.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1046 Bitting Hall Cir.
1046 Bitting Hall Circle, Rural Hall, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1591 sqft
Spacious Home Convenient to 52 - Enjoy this spacious home convenient to access to 52. Home offers open floor plan with living room & kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Rural Hall

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1404 Aurora Glen Dr
1404 Aurora Glen Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1404 Aurora Glen Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home w/ Fenced In Backyard In Rural Hall/Chandler Pointe - Showings begin July 27th. Beautiful newer build 3 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Rural Hall
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
8 Units Available
Windsor Estates
Hunt Club
103 Echo Glen Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$664
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
929 sqft
Hunt Club Apartments in Winston Salem offers one and two bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
13 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$660
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 8 at 06:54am
17 Units Available
Town and Country Estates
The Corners at Crystal Lake
2700 Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$646
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$882
830 sqft
This secluded community has two stocked fishing lakes, a clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park. It's also just seconds from the Reynolda Manor Shopping Center. Apartments are furnished and feature washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Bethabara Point
1800 Bethabara Pointe Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$655
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1179 sqft
Here at Bethabara Pointe in Winston-Salem, we strive to provide you with the amenities you need in order to live a life of simple comfort.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:38am
2 Units Available
Parkway Place Apartments
114 Penner St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkway Place Apartments in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookwood
1461 Brookwood Dr
1461 Brookwood Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1456 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 1 car garage and sunroom on large lot near Wake Forest University. NO SMOKERS. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
714 Old Hollow Road
714 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$825
903 sqft
For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.com to schedule AND to view our QUALIFICATIONS prior to applying. NO SECTION 8 - For a private SELF GUIDED tour, go ONLY to our website RENTrrc.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Woodberry Forest
231 Harmon Court
231 Harmon Court, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
One level living at its finest in this amazing contemporary home. This home sports vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room, den, and master bedroom. Hardwoods in the living room and den, and new carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Roman Acres
5081 Hutchins Street
5081 Hutchins Street, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1550 sqft
Spacious House with Master suite on Main - WOW! Beautiful and spacious home on quiet wooded lot. Master suite on the main level has a large walk in closet and private bath. 2 large bedrooms upstairs share a bathroom with double vanity.
Results within 10 miles of Rural Hall
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
19 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
12 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
50 West Fourth
50 W 4th St, Winston-Salem, NC
Studio
$920
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
965 sqft
The Forsyth County Courthouse is located at 50 West Fourth in the central business district of Winston-Salem and is surrounded by both historic and modern office buildings.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
60 Units Available
Westend
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
10 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Westdale
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
13 Units Available
South Fork
Briarleigh Park Apartments
401 Park Ridge Ln, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,021
1200 sqft
A short distance from Route 40 and Highway 67. Stylish apartment homes with a fireplace, additional storage, modern kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Community has a pool, a playground and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
51 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Plant 64
545 Power Plant Cir, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the guidance on COVID-19 and for the safety and well-being of our team members, residents, and customers, site management offices are closed to the general public.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
The Gallery Lofts
181 E 6th St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1342 sqft
This Downtown community features a coffee bar, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym. One- and two-bedroom apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. There's plenty of shopping and dining along Main and Trade Streets.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
13 Units Available
Brookberry Park Apartments
100 Brookberry Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1385 sqft
Located between Meadowlark Drive and Country Club Road. Spacious homes have a fireplace, a fully equipped kitchen and furniture. Resident amenities include valet service, a playground, a pool, a golf room and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
7 Units Available
Savannah Place
400 Magnolia Branch Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$892
1215 sqft
Convenient to US 421, I-40 and major hospitals. Kitchens are recently renovated and feature custom cabinets and counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Amenities include resort-style pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:11am
26 Units Available
Ardmore
The Residences at Diamond Ridge
730 Anson St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$559
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$664
1178 sqft
Casual, Care-free Living\nCome home to The Residences at Diamond Ridge and live the lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rural Hall, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rural Hall apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Rural Hall 1 BedroomsRural Hall 3 BedroomsRural Hall Apartments with Balcony
Rural Hall Apartments with GymRural Hall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRural Hall Apartments with Parking
Rural Hall Apartments with PoolRural Hall Dog Friendly ApartmentsRural Hall Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCHigh Point, NCMooresville, NCBurlington, NC
Kernersville, NCStatesville, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NC
Jamestown, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCKannapolis, NCLewisville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point University
Mitchell Community College