Spacious Home Convenient to 52 - Enjoy this spacious home convenient to access to 52. Home offers open floor plan with living room & kitchen. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths make this home a great fit! Attached 2 car garage and large backyard with small patio. Master bedroom and bath and washer & dryer included. (Should washer & dryer stop working, it shall be tenant responsibility to provide their own. Must notify property manager before removing owner's units).



Home Offers:

Electric Heat - Duke Energy

Central Air

Mailbox - at mailbox cluster

City Sewer & Water

Washer & Dryer in Unit

Refrigerator

Stove

Microwave

Dishwasher

Carpet

Linoleum



No Pets Allowed



