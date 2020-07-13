/
pet friendly apartments
54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Royal Pines, NC
Skyland Exchange
12 Sky Exchange Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1255 sqft
Throughout our community of south Asheville apartments, you’ll find amenities that delight around every bend. Whether you’re looking for comfort, relaxation, or productivity, you won’t have to go far from your front door.
Results within 5 miles of Royal Pines
Audubon Place Apartment Homes
1000 Flycatcher Way, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$926
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various-sized luxurious homes with balconies and equipped kitchens in a gated community. The complex features a pool, walking trails, and a fitness center with yoga room. I-26 links you to Asheville and beyond.
Reserve at Biltmore Park
300 Cranbrook Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,098
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,876
1451 sqft
Located conveniently close to shopping, dining and entertainment of Biltmore Park Town Square. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookup and extra storage. Community includes pool, dog park, BBQ grill and maintenance.
Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals
14 Wooster St, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1202 sqft
Finding the perfect apartment for rent in beautiful Arden, North Carolina has never been easier at Riverstone Apartments at Long Shoals.
Weirbridge Village
1 Legacy Oaks Place, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,230
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1303 sqft
Beautiful community with views of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Outstanding apartments featuring energy-efficient appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site pool, tennis court, hot tub, dog park and concierge service. Pets welcome.
Forest at Biltmore Park
300 Long Shoals Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1196 sqft
Now Leasing Newly Renovated Homes! The professional staff at The Forest at Biltmore Park is proud to welcome you to our exclusive apartment homes in Arden, North Carolina, just outside of the Asheville, North Carolina city limits.
Hawthorne at Southside
99 Turtle Creek Dr, Asheville, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
993 sqft
Recently renovated apartment homes with granite counters and wood flooring. Two-story floor plans available. Air conditioning and in-unit fireplaces. Community has volleyball, tennis, and racquetball courts. Near Hendersonville Rd.
Hawthorne at Southside Phase III
101 Turtle Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,155
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1306 sqft
Hawthorne at Southside is a community for those seeking the best of the Blue Ridge Mountain Lifestyle: submersed in nature with a thriving city at your fingertips! Youve got options when living at Hawthorne at Southside, choose between our Luxe
Ansley at Roberts Lake
100 Roberts Lake Circle, Avery Creek, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,060
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1288 sqft
ADVENTURE STARTS HERELocated only minutes from the city, Ansley at Roberts Lake is the perfect location to experience everything that is Asheville.
Goldelm at The Views
1680 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
750 sqft
Virtual and Self Guided Tours available Monday – Saturday. Call now for details! Make your move to the modern 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Goldelm at The Views.
64 Fox Den, #103
64 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
Location, Location, Location!!! - Discover this beautiful 3BR/2.5BA condo in Fox Glen. This attractive condo features a great pass-through kitchen into an open dining/living room area with nice deck. Master on main.
Biltmore Forest
617 Reed Street
617 Reed Street, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
Newer Construction Close to Downtown Asheville - This home was just built in 2018! Conveniently located just minutes from town, this home is less than one mile from Biltmore Village; less than two miles from Mission Hospital, and less than four
211 Lumber River Road
211 Lumber River Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1488 sqft
One-Level Home in Fletcher - One-level home in Fletcher’s River Stone neighborhood - community pool and playground, convenient to I-26, landscape maintenance included! The open plan great-room includes the living room, formal dining room, kitchen
Oakley
20 Steele Avenue
20 Steele Street, Asheville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1352 sqft
20 Steele Avenue Available 09/01/20 Ranch Home on a Large Lot in Oakley - Brick ranch on nearly an acre at the end of a cul-de-sac - convenient Oakley location! Features include a wood burning fireplace, attached garage, updated kitchen, hardwood
10 N. Ridge Place
10 North Ridge Place, Avery Creek, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1578 sqft
South Asheville Home - Split-level home in a wooded neighborhood setting. Nicely updated kitchen and newly added central heat and air conditioning.
Oakley
64 Oakley Road
64 Oakley Road, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1636 sqft
Beautiful Newer Home in Oakley - Beautiful home in a great central Oakley location! A covered front porch leads into the main entry hall with the powder room, storage closet and stairs to the upper level.
Biltmore Forest
7 Wilson Creek Drive
7 Wilson Creek Drive, Asheville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1294 sqft
Available 08/10/20 This roomy and comfortable cottage offers convenient updates and a close proximity to the restaurants, breweries, and shops of Biltmore Village, just around the corner from Hillman Brewery, Burial Forestry Camp, Moe's BBQ, and
Oakley
17 Springdale Ave
17 Springdale Avenue, Asheville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom home in popular Oakley neighborhood! Beautiful hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups, a covered front patio, oil heat and large backyard. Convenient to I-40. A pet will be considered. Tenant pays all utilities.
279 East Hiawasee Road
279 East Hiawassee Road, Henderson County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1800 sqft
Newer home in River Stone! 3 bedroom & 2 full baths + bonus room upstairs. Great open, split bedroom floor plan with vaulted ceilings, gas log fireplace, formal dining & eat in kitchen.
93 Fox Den Unit 203
93 Foxden Dr, Henderson County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
3 Bedrooms
Ask
93 Fox Den Unit 203 Available 08/01/20 Location, Location, Location!!! - Don't miss out seeing this 2nd floor condominium. This home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a space for a home office, open floor plan with a deck for your enjoyment.
Results within 10 miles of Royal Pines
White Oak Grove Apartments
275 Hazel Mill Road, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1228 sqft
At White Oak Grove Apartments, we elevate the standard of Asheville living by combining beautiful, well-lit living spaces with contemporary finishes for a luxury feel that you can only get here.
Historic Biltmore Village
The District
100 District Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1551 sqft
Asheville has consistently been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Live in America,” (Frommers). The District is located moments from Biltmore Village, which is widely known as one of the south’s most unique travel destination towns.
Asheville Exchange
105 Exchange Cir, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,051
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1245 sqft
Lease today and get free rent in July!
East End - Valley Street
Woodberry
10 Alexander Dr, Asheville, NC
1 Bedroom
$940
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
As a resident of our Asheville apartment community, you'll enjoy a range of high-end amenites from vaulted ceilings and sky lights to fully-equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
