166 Mount Royal Drive

Come home to your 4 Bed 3 Bath custom-designed Mountainside residence in this superb location! PET FRIENDLY and flexible lease options available. Sitting on .75 acres near the top of Mount Royal, in Arden NC, take morning walks up the private road to the Collier Cove Nature Preserve. The home features soaring ceilings and a gas log fireplace in the main living space, custom-built hardwood, marble and tile floors throughout. A private deck off of the kitchen area that has four season appeals with long range mountain views in winter and lush tree top living in summer. There are 2 master bedrooms (one on each level), and an additional 2 bedrooms and bath on the main floor. Over 2000 feet of floor space include a large, heated, oversized garage that could be used as a workshop or playroom, could be perfect for you!