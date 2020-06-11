All apartments in Royal Pines
Location

166 Mount Royal Drive, Royal Pines, NC 28704

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,290

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come home to your 4 Bed 3 Bath custom-designed Mountainside residence in this superb location! PET FRIENDLY and flexible lease options available. Sitting on .75 acres near the top of Mount Royal, in Arden NC, take morning walks up the private road to the Collier Cove Nature Preserve. The home features soaring ceilings and a gas log fireplace in the main living space, custom-built hardwood, marble and tile floors throughout. A private deck off of the kitchen area that has four season appeals with long range mountain views in winter and lush tree top living in summer. There are 2 master bedrooms (one on each level), and an additional 2 bedrooms and bath on the main floor. Over 2000 feet of floor space include a large, heated, oversized garage that could be used as a workshop or playroom, could be perfect for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 50
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Mount Royal Drive have any available units?
166 Mount Royal Drive has a unit available for $2,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 166 Mount Royal Drive have?
Some of 166 Mount Royal Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Mount Royal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
166 Mount Royal Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Mount Royal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Mount Royal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 166 Mount Royal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 166 Mount Royal Drive does offer parking.
Does 166 Mount Royal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 Mount Royal Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Mount Royal Drive have a pool?
No, 166 Mount Royal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 166 Mount Royal Drive have accessible units?
No, 166 Mount Royal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Mount Royal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 Mount Royal Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Mount Royal Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Mount Royal Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
