Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Rolesville, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rolesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
505 Littleport Drive
505 Littleport Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
Available 7/16.
Results within 1 mile of Rolesville

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Heritage
1304 Marshall Farm Street
1304 Marshall Farm Street, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,545
3415 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in highly desirable Heritage Golf Community. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood flooring, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances. Separate office, formal dining, family room w/ gas log FP.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1001 Fairlong Road
1001 Fairlong Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/fee. Wonderful 3bdr/1.5 bath home with rocking chair front porch on almost 1/2 acre lot. Laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and SS appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2044 Rainy Lake Street
2044 Rainy Lake Street, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3437 sqft
Available 6/24/20. Beautiful home in a convenient Wake Forest Location! Family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. First floor office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2441 Slate Rock Drive
2441 Slate Rock Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2350 sqft
Beautiful Elmhurst single family home with 4 BR, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage in most sought after Stonegate community in Wake Forest. Family room with gas log fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Rolesville
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,068
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
27 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
29 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
8 Units Available
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
45 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
1 Unit Available
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
1221 Barnford Mill Road
1221 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
2632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2309 Falls River Avenue
2309 Falls River Avenue, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2752 sqft
2309 Falls River Avenue Available 08/01/20 Lovely North Raleigh Home in Falls River - Lovely home in a park like setting in one of the most sought after North Raleigh communities! Enjoy sidewalks, pocket parks & greenways throughout! Home offers a

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12405 Honeychurch Street
12405 Honeychurch Street, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2217 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom home with a golf course view! Separate formal living and dining rooms. Large kitchen with solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Second floor laundry room with washer and dryer included.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8908 Elizabeth Bennet Pl
8908 Elizabeth Bennet Place, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1634 sqft
This beautifully spacious home is in a prime Raleigh neighborhood! Enjoy a large living room that opens to a nicely equipped eat-in kitchen. Step out onto your back patio adjacent to your kitchen space. Three large bedrooms are all on second level.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5404 Patuxent Drive
5404 Patuxent Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1664 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome in Northeast Raleigh! - This townhome is located conveniently to Triangle Town Center and WRAL Soccer Center.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Bedford at Falls River
3128 Winding Waters Way
3128 Winding Waters Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1980 sqft
Available Aug 7 - Showings Begin Aug 3. Beautiful and spacious 3BR plus Bonus, 2 Full and 2 Half BA townhome. All bedrooms on the same floor, and a great bonus room or home office space on the first level. New carpet.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
1329 Barnford Mill Road
1329 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
2282 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rolesville, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rolesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

