apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
60 Apartments for rent in Rolesville, NC with washer-dryer
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
505 Littleport Drive
505 Littleport Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
Available 7/16.
Results within 5 miles of Rolesville
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
21 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
29 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
45 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
17 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
821 Edgeware Way
821 Edgeware Way, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3000 sqft
821 Edgeware * 5 bedroom 3.5 baths * 2 car garage * screened in porch * fenced back yard * all bedrooms are good size! - This home has it all in Wake Forest (with Franklin County schools)! 5 bedrooms ( 2 masters-1 down and 1 up), 3.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4612 Jacqueline Ln
4612 Jacqueline Lane, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1238 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Raleigh. Great location. Laminate floors and fireplace. Minutes to I540. Available 7/15.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2901 Horse Shoe Farm Rd
2901 Horse Shoe Farm Road, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
3118 sqft
One of a kind ranch home in the Horse Shoe Farm Nature Preserve. Boasts 4 spacious bedrooms,3 baths, approx 3,118 square feet. Breath taking foyer with dining room on one side, office area on the other, both include gorgeous chandeliers.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1913 Barngate Way
1913 Barngate Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Avail now, pets negotiable.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
12609 Bellstone Lane
12609 Bellstone Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$925
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WAKEFIELD PLANTATION Lake Front, #9 Tee & Fairway - Property Id: 283479 Your own private Garden Level in Executive Townhome. Utilities, TV, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. $925 Available August 1 or sooner. Professionals Only.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5401 North
6014 Kayton Street
6014 Kayton Street, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2181 sqft
Avail 8/1. 2019-built townhome, featuring 4-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & 2-car garage. Enjoy resort-like living w/ amenities incl. pool, clubhouse, dog park, lake & running trails. 1st floor offers guest bedroom & full bath.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
913 Townes Park Street
913 Townes Park Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1575 sqft
Townhome in Renaissance Area of Wake Forest. In walking distance to Historic Downtown. Open floor plan with 9 ft. ceilings. Design kitchen with all the extras including granite countertops, gas range, tile black splash.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5903 Neuse Wood Drive
5903 Neuse Wood Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1608 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse just seconds from 540, 401 and US1, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. With an open layout, large kitchen with island, gas logs in living room and large master suite. Laundry room w/Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
407 West Cedar Avenue
407 West Cedar Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1873 sqft
Ranch Home in Wake Forest Historic District 3br, 2ba + Bonus can be 4th bedroom (Currently a spare bedroom, office, weight room combo) $1850/mo (rent includes yard maintenance, and washer/dryer) No HOA Dogs ok! No restrictions.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8132 Duck Creek Drive
8132 Duck Creek Drive, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2040 sqft
Spacious 4BR home w/2-car garage,fenced backyard. incredible kitchen w/granite counters, tile backsplash black appliances. Vaulted MBR. Master bath w/transom over tub, WIC. 4th BR could also be a bonus room. Large family room w/FP.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue
1346 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1739 sqft
Available 6/10.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place
8905 Elizabeth Bennet Place, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2279 sqft
Available 6/10. Beautiful 3 bedroom home in great North Raleigh location! Bright, open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen with sunny bay window, double ovens and large island. Cozy living room with corner fireplace.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
540 Elm Avenue
540 East Elm Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1615 sqft
Beautiful Wake Forest rental, short distance to shops, restaurants, parks, library, entertainment and charming downtown Wake Forest. End unit with beautiful screened porch overlooking creek and wooded area. New paint and flooring throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
341 Hammond Oak Lane
341 Hammond Oak Lane, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1714 sqft
341 Hammond Oak Lane Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA townhome w/ 2 car garage in Heritage! - Beautiful 3BD/2.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4016 Tresco Crossing
4016 Tresco Crossing, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1670 sqft
Available 6/1! Fabulous Highland Creek 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home SWIM & TENNIS COMMUNITY. Wide plank HARDWOODS in foyer, dining and living rooms. GRANITE counters & upgraded birch cabinetry in kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Bedford at Falls River
2957 Settle In Ln
2957 Settle in Lane, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1658 sqft
EXECUTIVE TOWNHOME (1658 S.F.) 2 MASTERS w/ Loft -- WHICH COULD BE USED AS GUEST ROOM or OFFICE.
