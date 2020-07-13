/
apartments with pool
121 Apartments for rent in Rolesville, NC with pool
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.
505 Littleport Drive
505 Littleport Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
Available 7/16.
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.
Heritage
1304 Marshall Farm Street
1304 Marshall Farm Street, Wake Forest, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,545
3415 sqft
Gorgeous custom home in highly desirable Heritage Golf Community. Main level boasts gleaming hardwood flooring, Chef's kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances. Separate office, formal dining, family room w/ gas log FP.
1001 Fairlong Road
1001 Fairlong Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/fee. Wonderful 3bdr/1.5 bath home with rocking chair front porch on almost 1/2 acre lot. Laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and SS appliances.
2044 Rainy Lake Street
2044 Rainy Lake Street, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3437 sqft
Available 6/24/20. Beautiful home in a convenient Wake Forest Location! Family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. First floor office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
2441 Slate Rock Drive
2441 Slate Rock Drive, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2350 sqft
Beautiful Elmhurst single family home with 4 BR, 2.5 baths, and 2 car garage in most sought after Stonegate community in Wake Forest. Family room with gas log fireplace.
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$885
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$989
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Columns at Wakefield
14114 Chriswick House Ln, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,068
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1425 sqft
Enjoy the peace of mind of living in a gated community within walking distance to shopping, dining, and movies. Just minutes from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Falls Lake, the YMCA, Rex Wellness Center and historic Wake Forest.
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
5401 North
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.
1221 Barnford Mill Road
1221 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
2632 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
12405 Honeychurch Street
12405 Honeychurch Street, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2217 sqft
Well maintained 4 bedroom home with a golf course view! Separate formal living and dining rooms. Large kitchen with solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and gas stove. Second floor laundry room with washer and dryer included.
1913 Barngate Way
1913 Barngate Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Avail now, pets negotiable.
1329 Barnford Mill Road
1329 Barnford Mill Road, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
2282 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
5401 North
6014 Kayton Street
6014 Kayton Street, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2181 sqft
Avail 8/1. 2019-built townhome, featuring 4-bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms & 2-car garage. Enjoy resort-like living w/ amenities incl. pool, clubhouse, dog park, lake & running trails. 1st floor offers guest bedroom & full bath.
913 Townes Park Street
913 Townes Park Street, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1575 sqft
Townhome in Renaissance Area of Wake Forest. In walking distance to Historic Downtown. Open floor plan with 9 ft. ceilings. Design kitchen with all the extras including granite countertops, gas range, tile black splash.
3801 Sapphire Ridge Court
3801 Sapphire Ridge Court, Wake County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2466 sqft
Brand New Energy Star Certified Construction!! Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom brand new home in Holden Ridge, located in a cul-de-sac surrounded by nature! Enjoy over 2400 square feet with this open floor concept on the first floor.
