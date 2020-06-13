Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Rolesville, NC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res...

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
103 Leighann Ridge Ln
103 Leighann Ridge Lane, Rolesville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1755 sqft
Former end unit model home in desirable Granite Ridge has upgrades throughout! Open floorplan, FR w/stone FP, Kit w/island, breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite counters, & tile backsplash. Lg. master w/tray ceiling, walk-in closet.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
138 Virginia Water Dr
138 Virginia Water Drive, Rolesville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2482 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom Home with Bonus Room Available NOW! - This gorgeous home just minutes from Wake Forest offers an open floorplan with designated dining room, breakfast nook overlooking the backyard, stainless steel appliances, gas, range, granite
Results within 1 mile of Rolesville

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2308 Longmont Drive
2308 Longmont Drive, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1772 sqft
Lovely ranch home located in popular Austin Creek. Open floor plan and upgrades throughout including granite, tankless water heater, master bath tile and more. Large front porch and covered back porch offer peaceful settings.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1001 Fairlong Road
1001 Fairlong Road, Wake County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1400 sqft
Available now! Pets negotiable w/fee. Wonderful 3bdr/1.5 bath home with rocking chair front porch on almost 1/2 acre lot. Laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen has solid surface countertops and SS appliances.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2044 Rainy Lake Street
2044 Rainy Lake Street, Wake Forest, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3437 sqft
Available 6/24/20. Beautiful home in a convenient Wake Forest Location! Family room with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. First floor office. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
3822 Heritage View Trail
3822 Heritage View Trail, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Location, location, location! This beautiful, town home is situated near the Heritage Swim Club and Lazy River! The floor plan features an open living room and dining area, a kitchen with abundant cherry-stained cabinetry, a breakfast bar and
Results within 5 miles of Rolesville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
$
16 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
35 Units Available
Legacy at Wakefield
14411 Calloway Gap Road, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$991
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1406 sqft
Explore the brilliance of a perfectly balanced live, work, play setting full of adventure and entertainment that is something special. Simplify your life with maintenance-free living in one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
The Residences at Wakefield
12201 Oakwood View Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$883
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1465 sqft
Newly renovated units with private balconies, high ceilings and large windows. Conveniently located close to I-540 and Wakefield Shopping Center. Community with a basketball court, lounge and poolside pavilion.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Caveness Farms Apartment Homes
1760 Pasture Walk Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$941
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,438
1475 sqft
Convenient to Capital Boulevard. Floor plans feature master bedrooms with oversized closets, kitchens with pantries, and private patios with scenic views. On-site nature trail, pet park, outdoor swimming pool, and stocked lake with fishing pier.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5401 North
9 Units Available
Hudson 5401
7760 Midtown Market Avenue Bldg C, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1084 sqft
Welcome to Hudson 5401 Apartments, located between I-540 and Highway 401 in Raleigh’s fastest growing neighborhood, 5401 North.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
2 Units Available
River Haven
9310 River Haven Place, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$865
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1043 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore Heritage
1747 Alexander Springs Ln, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$995
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1430 sqft
Come home to Ardmore Heritage located in Wake Forest's upscale Heritage neighborhood with quick access to the area's best dining and shopping.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12452 Richmond Run Dr
12452 Richmond Run Drive, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
5234 sqft
Located in the heart of Wakefield, this magnificent home exceeds all expectations. An entertainers delight, from the spacious open kitchen to the entertainment room with wet bar, large master suite w/ access to back patio, nothing left but you.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
2952 Landing Falls Lane
2952 Landing Falls Lane, Raleigh, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2433 sqft
Your new home features a 3 level floor plan with 3 full baths, a half bath, and 4 bedrooms! Additional features include stone on front with vertical vinyl siding. Also includes sidelights, open rail front porch and fully sodded lawn.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Northeast
1 Unit Available
619 East Nelson Avenue
619 East Nelson Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
HURRY.. Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in by July 1st and get September for Free.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7228 Bentley Cir
7228 Bentley Circle, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1049 sqft
Available 06/22/20 Brick ranch close to 540 and WRAL Soccer Park - Property Id: 299274 Welcome home! This inviting brick ranch in a quiet neighborhood in Wake County offers hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a large .

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1732 sqft
1250 Legacy Greene Avenue Available 06/15/20 Upgrades throughout this 3 Bedroom Heritage Townhome - Beautiful!! well maintained home in great community! Hardwoods 1st Floor. Keeping Room with fireplace open to kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
347 W Oak Ave Apt A
347 West Oak Avenue, Wake Forest, NC
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Available 07/15/20 This quaint townhome is located on the 1st Floor with private entrance! Situated just a short drive from Joyner Park, this Wake Forest beauty will be ready for a mid July move in.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12609 Bellstone Lane
12609 Bellstone Lane, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 WAKEFIELD PLANTATION Lake Front, #9 Tee & Fairway - Property Id: 283479 Your own private Garden Level in Executive Townhome. Utilities, TV, WiFi, Washer/Dryer INCLUDED. $950 Available August 1 or sooner. Professionals Only.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5509 Keowee Way
5509 Keowee Way, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1878 sqft
Move in by July 1st And Get 1 Month FREE!!!! Available Now! Beautiful 3 Bedroom Home with large fenced in yard and Office! -Riverside-Raleigh! - Move in by July 1st And Get 1 Month FREE!!!! Available Now! This beautiful home is located in the

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8209 Candelaria Drive
8209 Candelaria Drive, Raleigh, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1365 sqft
8209 Candelaria Drive - Beautifully updated townhome with laminate flooring throughout main floor! 3 BR, 2 1/2 bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rolesville, NC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rolesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

