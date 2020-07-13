/
pet friendly apartments
13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in River Bend, NC
1 Unit Available
River Bend
201 Shoreline Drive
201 Shoreline Drive, River Bend, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2700 sqft
201 Shoreline Drive - River Bend Subdivision Golf Course View! - River Bend Subdivision with Golf Course View! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms. 2700 square ft, (2) story home with hard wood floors through out.
Results within 1 mile of River Bend
14 Units Available
Woodland Crossing Apartments
2590 Woodland Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$910
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1419 sqft
Cozy homes with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, tennis courts and picnic areas. Steps from Twin Rivers Mall for convenient shopping and dining. Near US 70.
Results within 5 miles of River Bend
16 Units Available
Reserve at Glenburnie
100 Gurten St, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,036
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1283 sqft
These large apartment homes are furnished and feature walk-in closets and granite countertops. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, playground, and 24-hour gym. Plenty of dining and shopping along South Glenburnie Road.
5 Units Available
Colony Village
3301 Brunswick Ave, New Bern, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Minutes to Downtown New Bern. Garden-style apartments and townhomes feature spacious bedrooms with ample storage and modern kitchens with energy-efficient appliances. Attractive landscaped community with swimming pool and picnic areas.
1 Unit Available
3801 Mitchell Circle
3801 Mitchell Circle, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1285 sqft
3801 Mitchell Circle Available 08/02/20 3BR/2BA Home in Cypress Shores, close to all New Bern has to offer! - This 3BR/2BA one level home is move-in ready and is located on just under half an acre in Cypress Shores! The house features a gas-log
1 Unit Available
1501 Race Track Road
1501 Racetrack Road, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1220 sqft
1501 Race Track Road - Ready to GO and walking distance to H.J.
Results within 10 miles of River Bend
1 Unit Available
3137 Drew Ave
3137 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
2000 sqft
3137 Drew Ave Available 08/07/20 New Bern Family Home 3 bedroom with FROG - Available 8/7/2020 This beautiful home is located in Longleaf Pines in New Bern and offers a nice open floor plan with a large living room and a cozy fireplace.
1 Unit Available
3120 Catarina Lane
3120 Catarina Lane, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
It's hard not to like this picture perfect property nestled in the Longleaf Pines neighborhood, within Creekside School District. Enjoy the convenient flow of the open concept downstairs.
1 Unit Available
Bridgeton
146 W Pine Street
146 Pine Street, Craven County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
3 bedroom 1 bath aparment. Washer & dryer included in rent. Lawn maintenance provided. Pets negotiable w/ restrictions. HUD / Section 8 Accepted.
1 Unit Available
Downtown New Bern
418 Johnson St
418 Johnson Street, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2500 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Downtown Blue Manor 1 - Property Id: 274194 Large townhouse located in historic district. Two short blocks from downtown New Bern. 1 king bed 1 full and two twins. The kitchen is fully equipped including small appliances.
1 Unit Available
103 Leonard Dr
103 Leonard Road, James City, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1500 sqft
Beautiful Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in New Bern offers large living room with gas fireplace, high ceilings and ceiling fan. The bright, open equipped kitchen comes with fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
3135 Drew Avenue
3135 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2050 sqft
This is a must see home with tons of great features. Located in the great community of Longleaf Pines in New Bern just minutes from the Slocum gate of MCAS Cherry Point, beaches, restaurants and shopping.
1 Unit Available
3119 Drew Avenue
3119 Drew Avenue, New Bern, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,415
1950 sqft
Available 9/21/2020Open floor plan with spacious living room and an equipped kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel hardware. Two full bathrooms with tile floors. Hardwood floors in living areas. Screened porch.