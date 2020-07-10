/
100 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Piney Green, NC
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
225 Boyington Place Rd
225 Boyington Place Rd, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1401 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Townhouse Near Everything - Property Id: 314155 This home features 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 1/2 bath downstairs. First floor includes all LVP flooring throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
218 Riverstone Court
218 Riverstone Ct, Piney Green, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home located in Sterling Farms subdivision with community pool and clubhouse access! This home is situated on a cul-de-sac so no traffic to worry about here and it's minutes to Base, shopping, and
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Berkshire Drive
17 Berkshire Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1398 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
17 Berkshire Drive Available 07/16/20 Adorable home in established neighborhood! - This absolutely adorable home located in the well established neighborhood of Montclair.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
109 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE
109 Hickory Grove Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
109 HICKORY GROVE DRIVE Available 08/03/20 - Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout! $40 nonrefundable application fee per person. $300 nonrefundable pet fee for 1 small-medium pet (dog or cat only), 50 lbs max.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
128 Mesa Lane
128 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$797
128 Mesa Lane Available 07/20/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home, Pets Negotiable, Fenced Back Yard - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath town home located off Piney Green Road in New Hunters Creek.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Winners Circle
207 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
1184 sqft
207 Winners Circle Available 07/31/20 Cozy 2 Bed/2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
114 Horse Shoe Bend
114 Horse Shoe Bend, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1402 sqft
Great home in Horse Creek Farms! 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths, newly remodled kitchen and a big fenced in back yard. Close to the main gate without the constant noise of city limits.ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 MUST COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Live Oak Ct
125 Live Oak Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
877 sqft
125 Live Oak Ct Available 07/22/20 Adorable Duplex! - Adorable duplex conveniently located right outside the main gate of Camp Lejeune. Wonderful cul-de-sac home site. Living room features a vaulted ceiling and wood burning FP.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
2733 Brookfield Drive
2733 Brookfield Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$825
837 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex, close to Main gate of Camp Lejeune. Lawn care included in rent. Privacy fenced backyard, 1 small pet negotiable. Lawn care inclueded.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2656 Idlebrook Circle
2656 Idlebrook Circle, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$952
1132 sqft
2656 Idlebrook Circle Available 05/06/20 FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!! - **FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT FREE!!!!! 2656 Idlebrook is a perfect place to call home.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2439 Saddleridge Drive
2439 Saddle Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1305 sqft
Welcome to Foxcroft! Close to Camp Lejeune, minutes from shopping and schools. 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced in back yard. Pet restrictions (please call for details). Call for your appointment today!!
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1979 W Brandymill Lane
1979 West Brandymill Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
992 sqft
Living room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, washer/dryer hookups. Large living room with an electric fireplace and a ceiling fan. Two Bedrooms and two full baths upstairs, guest bath downstairs, separate outside storage room.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1914 Rolling Ridge Drive
1914 Rolling Ridge Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$657
941 sqft
Nice two bedroom two bath duplex that is centrally located. Just minutes to Camp Lejeune, area shopping, restaurants and beaches. The living room features a fireplace that you can cozy up in front of during those cold winter months.
Last updated March 12 at 11:14pm
1 Unit Available
213 Mesa Lane
213 Mesa Lane, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
882 sqft
2 Bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms. Open living room area with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan and electric heated fireplace. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout (No Carpet!). Eat-in style kitchen with all appliances and indoor laundry closet.
Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
221 Winners Circle S
221 Winners Circle, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1152 sqft
Just minutes from Camp Lejeune- Beautiful townhome with garage and deck in desirable Horse Creek Farms. Two master suites each have full bath and walk-in closet.
Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
261 Easy Street
261 Easy Street, Piney Green, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
Well maintained one bed one bath unit in quiet subdivision close to main gate with washer and dryer included. Unit has newer roof, ceramic tile, newer carpet, newer appliances, and come with spacious back deck that gives this quaint home charm.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
413 Cyrus Thompson Drive
413 Cyrus Thompson Drive, Piney Green, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
3187 sqft
Cool on Cyrus Thompson - This stunning 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Towne Pointe has tons of space! The 1 floor features a formal dining room, large living room with fireplace, and an eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
962 W Pueblo Drive
962 West Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$757
992 sqft
Pleasant two bedroom one and a half bath town home in New Hunters Creek. Close to the schools, Camp Lejeune, area beaches, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
245 Easy Street
245 Easy Street, Piney Green, NC
1 Bedroom
$550
600 sqft
Well maintained one bed one bath unit in quiet subdivision close to main gate with washer and dryer included. Unit has newer roof, ceramic tile, newer carpet, newer appliances, and come with spacious back deck that gives this quaint home charm.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1106 Pueblo Drive
1106 Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$795
Single story townhome located in Indian Wells within Hunters Creek.Property is a two Bedroom and two bath townhouse. Property featured a privacy fence. Property includes LVP flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1503 Tramway Court
1503 Tramway Court, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
1503 Tramway Court Available 08/06/20 Cute 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex, Close to Camp Lejeune, Pets Negotiable - Cute two bedroom two bath duplex located close to Camp Lejeune, area beaches, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
956 W Pueblo Drive
956 West Pueblo Drive, Piney Green, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
992 sqft
Spacious eat-in kitchen plus pass through into LR/DR area. Electric fireplace in the corner of the living room. Storage room in back off of patio. Backyard is fenced with chain link fencing.
Results within 1 mile of Piney Green
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
139 Windsor Court
139 Windsor Court, Pumpkin Center, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
806 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Duplex in Jacksonville - This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is just what you have been looking for. Nice open floor plan with new luxury vinyl plank flooring that is easy to care for.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
384 W. Frances St.
384 West Frances Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$775
882 sqft
384 W. Frances St. Available 07/27/20 - New paint and new flooring coming soon! Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex close to Camp Lejeune main gate in Jacksonville. Very spacious living room with a fireplace and plenty of space in the bedrooms.
