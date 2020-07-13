/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM
87 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Half Moon, NC
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
313 Cougar Lane
313 Cougar Lane, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
313 Cougar Lane Available 08/01/20 Large yard and adorable home! - 3 BR/ 1 Bath adorable home located right outside the city with a country feel. Large yard with sheds and play set (all as is).
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
204 Maready Road
204 Maready Road, Half Moon, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2548 sqft
This awesome 4 bed (with bonus), 3 bath home is perfectly situated within minutes to everything Jacksonville has to offer: shopping, dining, entertainment, recreation, schools, military bases.
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
400 Raintree Road
400 Raintree Road, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1445 sqft
Great Location! Pets Negotiable with Owner Approval. - Super Raintree Home Located on a Corner Lot. This 3 Bedroom Home Comes With a Little Extra...an Extra 16x14 Family Room with 2 Separate Exterior Entrances.
1 of 11
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
216 Stone Point lane
216 Stone Point Lane, Half Moon, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1778 sqft
Tons of space and lots of extras - Great Home in a cul-da-sac! Lots of Space in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home featuring a double car garage and a fenced back yard backing up into woods for privacy.
1 of 4
Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
402 Cedar Creek Drive
402 Cedar Creek Drive, Half Moon, NC
2 Bedrooms
$700
882 sqft
402 Cedar Creek Drive Available 04/01/20 Affordable, Nice 2 bedroom 2 bath - Affordable duplex in Cedar Creek. Living room with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and ceiling fan. Eat-in kitchen with all appliances, and a laundry area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
322 Quail Ridge Road
322 Quail Ridge Road, Half Moon, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1394 sqft
4 bedrooms, 2 baths! Spacious kitchen! One car garage! Fenced yard! NO PETS PLEASE. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE AN ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMATES PLEASE.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
502 Thyme Court
502 Thyme Court, Half Moon, NC
4 Bedrooms
$900
Fabulous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom homewith a large eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and spacious living room. This property includes a fenced in yard that's perfect for families, a pet, or just entertaining guests!
Results within 1 mile of Half Moon
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Newport Drive
220 Newport Drive, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1945 sqft
Neat and Tidy on Newport - This beautiful home located in the much desired subdivision of Williamsburg Plantation, is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home that backs up to the wood line.
1 of 8
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6001 Grandeur Avenue
6001 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$870
6001 Grandeur Avenue Available 05/29/20 2Bed/2.5Bth Duplex W/Scrned Porch! 6001Grandeur - Centrally located Townhome perfect for entertaining and close to shopping and restaurants. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
5011 Grandeur Avenue
5011 Grandeur Avenue, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1024 sqft
Beautiful home in a quiet and beautiful neighborhood. Modern appliances in a spacious kitchen. 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. No lawn maintenance to worry about just sit on the screened in porch and enjoy your favorite beverage.
Results within 5 miles of Half Moon
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
149 Units Available
Town Center
2292 Onslow Dr, Jacksonville, NC
1 Bedroom
$505
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
829 sqft
Located just off Business 17 and within a short drive of Jacksonville Mall. Comfortable and affordable units with hardwood floors, washer/dryer hookups and ample storage. Pet friendly community.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Windsor Place
100 Windsor Cir, Jacksonville, NC
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$940
792 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Windsor Place, we are committed to creating a welcoming community for all! From lush interiors to gorgeous landscape, we deliver our residents pure bliss and happiness.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Providence Drive
330 Providence Drive, Jacksonville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
330 Providence Drive Available 08/03/20 Talk about location! - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located near almost everything in Jacksonville: shopping, dining, entertainment, all school levels, community center, recreation park, basketball, soccer,
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1244 Davis Street
1244 Davis Street, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$627
1450 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex, Near Camp Lejeune, Pets Negotiable - Two bedroom one bath duplex that is centrally located! Close to area shopping, bases and restaurants. The eat in kitchen makes entertaining company while cooking a cinch.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
120 Cordell Circle
120 Cordell Dr, Onslow County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$695
900 sqft
Neat and clean apartment near the new Wal-Mart and Lowes. Unit is only minutes away from Air Station and Main Gate.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1934 Countrywood Boulevard
1934 Countrywood Boulevard, Onslow County, NC
1 Bedroom
$595
Nice 1 bed 1 bath quadraplex in desired Countrywood subdivision.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
257 Caldwell Loop
257 Caldwell Loop, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
Walk in the front door to the dining room. Off of the dining room an archway leads to the U-shaped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. From the kitchen the breakfast bar separates it from the living room.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 Brenda Drive
116 Brenda Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
116 Brenda Drive Available 07/15/20 - Cute 2 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath townhome with new carpet, laminate, & stainless steel appliances. Great location close to restaurants, grocery stores, & shopping.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
220 Adagio Trl
220 Adagio Trail, Onslow County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1395 sqft
Beautiful home in Canons Edge Subdivision - Property Id: 310950 Beautiful home in Canons Edge Subdivision of Richlands NC, outside city limits! Experience Carolina living with this beautiful floor plan guaranteed to please.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
304 Streamwood Drive
304 Streamwood Dr, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$835
This two bedroom townhouse located in the heart of Jacksonville, within walking distance to Carolina Forest Elementary School. This home features an eat in kitchen and spacious bedrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
213 Glenhaven Lane
213 Glenhaven Lane, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome located in Carolina Forest. Home comes with Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen, fenced in back yard with privacy fence, and carpet throughout. One pet, over one year, under 40 lbs, breed restrictions.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
303 Cypress Bay Drive
303 Cypress Bay Drive, Jacksonville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2088 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Bonus Room! Fenced in yard! Access to community pool! Pets negotiable! No restricted breed. ALL OCCUPANTS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE A SEPERATE ONLINE APPLICATION. NO ROOMMATES.
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
605 Blue Diamond Court
605 Blue Diamond Court, Onslow County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2850 sqft
Room for Everything! This amazing 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
431 New River Drive
431 New River Drive, Jacksonville, NC
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home in new river is close to schools, base and shopping. Hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted throughout. Newly remodeled kitchen to include all new cabinetry, appliances, and flooring. Remodeled bathroom.