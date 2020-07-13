Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Raeford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
3 Units Available
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
Results within 1 mile of Raeford

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
114 Edisto Ct
114 Edisto Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1550 sqft
Coming Soon (Late July) (Pets Allowed) - Coming Soon (Late July) 3-bedroom ranch home on large corner lot in the Riverbrooke subdivision of Raeford.
Results within 5 miles of Raeford

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
109 Yasmine Dr
109 Yasmine Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1618 sqft
Beautiful ranch located in Summerfield East w/3 bdrm, 2 bth, screened in back porch and privacy fence, finished bonus room and dbl garage! Dogs allowed upon owners approval. No Cats. TEXT HPM1338 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
307 Buckeye Dr
307 Buckeye Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1119 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth located in established community in Raeford. Open floor plan. Great Room with fireplace. Fully equipped kitchen with eat in area. Mstr Bdrm with Mstr Bth. Walk in closet, tub/shower combo. Fully fenced large rear yard with patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
209 Barrow Ct Available 10/02/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
102 Bellflower Cir
102 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1440 sqft
102 Bellflower Cir Available 04/20/20 Reserve your home today! - Live in one of the coziest single-family homes in Raeford, NC and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
365 Roanoke Drive
365 Roanoke Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Available 05/01/20 IMMACULATE & GORGEOUS! 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH SPACIOUS TWO CAR GARAGE. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT OPENS TO AN EVEN BIGGER EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
213 Barrow Ct
213 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1940 sqft
213 Barrow Ct Available 04/10/20 Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.

1 of 12

Last updated March 12 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
321 Buckeye Drive
321 Buckeye Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
Beautiful 3 bed / 2 bath house in Summerfield! This 1250 sq. ft. home features a fenced yard, deck, double garage, W/D hookups, Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace, and eat-in kitchen with a range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 Calla Ct
101 Calla Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
101 Calla Ct Available 08/21/20 Move in Special! No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - *oac Reserve your home Today!! No breed restrictions! Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes we do have a home that I know you would

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
106 Manteo Drive
106 Manteo Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
SUPER CUTE HOUSE!! Inside has been completely updated with laminate flooring, paint, etc. 3 Bedrooms downstairs with bonus room over garage (that can be 4th bedroom). Large living area with fireplace.
Results within 10 miles of Raeford
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Jack Britt
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
162 Cavalier Dr
162 Cavalier Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1217 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth house in Raeford. Great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, blk appliances and an eat in area. Mstr bdrm with mstr bth. Walk in closet, double vanity and tub/shower combo.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
5325 Nessee Street
5325 Nessee Street, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
This beautiful 2-story home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Highcroft. This immaculate home features a spacious floor plan, granite ctops, SS appliances, WIC, privacy fencing, dbl garage, den w/elect. FP, tres ceiling, M.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rockfish
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
123 Haywood Dr
123 Haywood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1556 sqft
123 Haywood Dr Available 05/01/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a bonus room! - This home features beautiful laminate wood flooring in the large open living room. The kitchen has a fantastic view of the fully fenced back yard great for entertaining.

1 of 28

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
6018 Daybrook Court
6018 Daybrook Court, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Roomy two-story home with double car garage. First floor features laminate flooring with carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Kitchen features a large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated March 26 at 01:22am
1 Unit Available
223 Lochwood Drive
223 Lochwood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful & Clean 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bathroom home wtih finshed Bonus Room. This home features covered front porch, Foyer with linen closet, Living room with Gas Logs. Formal Dining Room, Eating In Kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
824 Zapata Lane
824 Zapata Lane, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1727 sqft
824 Zapata Lane ~ Harris Place - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Ft. Bragg.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jack Britt
900 Issac Dock Dr.
900 Isaac Dock Drive, Fayetteville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1800 sqft
900 Issac Doc Dr. (Coming Soon: Mid Aug.) (No Pets) - (Coming Soon: Mid Aug.) Immaculate tri-level home! Bottom levels feature a formal living room, dining room, family room with wood burning fire place, large kitchen and a half bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Raeford, NC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Raeford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

