pet friendly apartments
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC
24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Raeford, NC
Stone Gables
9000 Stone Gate Dr, Raeford, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1252 sqft
Modern luxury apartments. Conveniently located with easy access to downtown Kansas City. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, grilling gazebo, free internet and laundry facilities.
114 Edisto Ct
114 Edisto Court, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1550 sqft
Coming Soon (Late July) (Pets Allowed) - Coming Soon (Late July) 3-bedroom ranch home on large corner lot in the Riverbrooke subdivision of Raeford.
211 Barrow Ct
211 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,320
2110 sqft
211 Barrow Ct Available 09/11/20 Reserve your Home Today!! - hank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
109 Yasmine Dr
109 Yasmine Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1618 sqft
Beautiful ranch located in Summerfield East w/3 bdrm, 2 bth, screened in back porch and privacy fence, finished bonus room and dbl garage! Dogs allowed upon owners approval. No Cats. TEXT HPM1338 TO 22932 TO RECEIVE FULL LISTING TO YOUR PHONE.
209 Barrow Ct
209 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
209 Barrow Ct Available 10/02/20 No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love.
2673 Rockfish Rd
2673 Rockfish Road, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
2200 sqft
2673 Rockfish Road - 2 Story newly constructed(2014)home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.
102 Bellflower Cir
102 Bellflower Cir, Hoke County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1440 sqft
102 Bellflower Cir Available 04/20/20 Reserve your home today! - Live in one of the coziest single-family homes in Raeford, NC and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, charming homes, and thoughtful amenities.
365 Roanoke Drive
365 Roanoke Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1837 sqft
Available 05/01/20 IMMACULATE & GORGEOUS! 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH WITH SPACIOUS TWO CAR GARAGE. FORMAL DINING ROOM WITH STUNNING HARDWOOD FLOORS. HUGE LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE THAT OPENS TO AN EVEN BIGGER EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND.
213 Barrow Ct
213 Barrow Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1940 sqft
213 Barrow Ct Available 04/10/20 Reserve your home today! - Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes! We do have a home that I know you would love. Our 2 bedrooms home start at $845 and our 4 bedrooms start at $1100.
321 Buckeye Drive
321 Buckeye Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1250 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed / 2 bath house in Summerfield! This 1250 sq. ft. home features a fenced yard, deck, double garage, W/D hookups, Great Room w/ wood burning fireplace, and eat-in kitchen with a range, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator.
101 Calla Ct
101 Calla Ct, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1950 sqft
101 Calla Ct Available 08/21/20 Move in Special! No Breed Restrictions! Reserve your home today! - *oac Reserve your home Today!! No breed restrictions! Thank you for your interest in Raeford Fields Homes we do have a home that I know you would
106 Manteo Drive
106 Manteo Drive, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
SUPER CUTE HOUSE!! Inside has been completely updated with laminate flooring, paint, etc. 3 Bedrooms downstairs with bonus room over garage (that can be 4th bedroom). Large living area with fireplace.
Jack Britt
West Park
5600 Fountain Grove Circle, Fayetteville, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1175 sqft
West Park is the haven you've been looking for offering modern distinction and convenience with a rustic appeal.
101 Cody Ct.
101 Cody Court, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
- (RLNE5625999)
162 Cavalier Dr
162 Cavalier Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1217 sqft
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth house in Raeford. Great room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Updated kitchen with newer cabinets, blk appliances and an eat in area. Mstr bdrm with mstr bth. Walk in closet, double vanity and tub/shower combo.
Jack Britt
5325 Nessee Street
5325 Nessee Street, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,420
This beautiful 2-story home is conveniently located in the neighborhood of Highcroft. This immaculate home features a spacious floor plan, granite ctops, SS appliances, WIC, privacy fencing, dbl garage, den w/elect. FP, tres ceiling, M.
Rockfish
197 Sidesaddle Court
197 Sidesaddle Court, Rockfish, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
197 Sidesaddle Court Available 08/01/20 197 Sidesaddle - Gorgeous 2012 home that has been impeccably cared for and eager for a new resident! 2,000SF with 4 beds, 2 1/2 baths, and so many beautiful features.
216 Falling Leaf Drive
216 Falling Leaf Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
-Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great country subdivision. Finished bonus room. Large fenced in backyard. Pets are negotiable. No cats. Alarm is tenants responsibility.
Rockfish
377 Rushmore Court
377 Rushmore Drive, Rockfish, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Nice 3 bdrm 2 bth ranch style home with Bonus Room. Great Room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen area with lots of storage. 2 car garage. Covered front porch. Large rear yard fully fenced.
123 Haywood Dr
123 Haywood Drive, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1556 sqft
123 Haywood Dr Available 05/01/20 Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with a bonus room! - This home features beautiful laminate wood flooring in the large open living room. The kitchen has a fantastic view of the fully fenced back yard great for entertaining.
1106 St Johns Loop
1106 St Johns Loop, Hoke County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Awesome 3 bdrm, 2 bth ranch located in Maples at Westgate. Vaulted ceiling in Great Room w/fireplace, large eat in kitchen, SS appliances, granite counters. Spacious mstr bdrm, WIC, trey ceiling, sep shower, garden tub. Fenced rear yard with patio.
143 Pendleton Street
143 Pendleton Street, Hoke County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
Beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 bth located in Midlands at Bedford. Gated community. Formal DR, fully equipped kitchen with SS appliances,covered front porch,small office upstairs, cathedral ceilings, patio and privacy fence in rear.
Jack Britt
6018 Daybrook Court
6018 Daybrook Court, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Roomy two-story home with double car garage. First floor features laminate flooring with carpet in the living room and bedrooms. Kitchen features a large island with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Jack Britt
824 Zapata Lane
824 Zapata Lane, Fayetteville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1727 sqft
824 Zapata Lane ~ Harris Place - Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home Near Ft. Bragg.