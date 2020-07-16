222 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC with gyms
Some of the history buffs around Pineville state that residents living in its Mecklenburg County signed what was known as the Meck Dec a year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence was officially signed in 1776. Reportedly, the emancipatory document, which declared the freedom of Mecklenburgers from British rule, disappeared in 1800 when the home in which the document was held was destroyed by fire.
Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pineville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.