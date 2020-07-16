Apartment List
222 Apartments for rent in Pineville, NC with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pineville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Pineville
12832 Flagstone Drive
12832 Flagstone Drive, Pineville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,125
700 sqft
One bedroom - one bath - living room - full kitchen - two tv's included (bedroom wall mount and Living room large flat screen TV) along with high end all pay channel cable package.

1 Unit Available
Pineville
3036 graceland Circle
3036 Graceland Cir, Pineville, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
2142 sqft
This beautiful modern home built in 2018 may be a townhouse, but it sure doesn’t feel like it.
25 Units Available
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,117
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1380 sqft
Welcome home to The Haven at Regent Park Apartments! Our welcoming smoke-free community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas with nine-foot ceilings, brushed nickel light fixtures, white faux-wood
14 Units Available
Seven Eagles
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,047
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes in a tranquil, wooded environment. Conveniently located near Carolina Place, I-485 and Southpark. Pet friendly; dog park on site. Community pool and clubhouse.
11 Units Available
Seven Eagles
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quietly nestled amid rolling hills and shady trees, yet just minutes from prestigious uptown Charlotte, Berkshire Place offers relaxed Southern charm in a picturesque setting.

1 Unit Available
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1226 sqft
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!! VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.
27 Units Available
Foxcroft
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,213
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
34 Units Available
Whiteoak
Atkins Circle
12506 Atkins Circle Dr, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$956
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,151
1105 sqft
Just a short walk for lunch at Bahn Thai, Midwood Smokehouse, or Tsuki Japanese Steak and Seafood Restaurant. Two swimming pools, hiking and biking trails, and a dog park for active residents.
17 Units Available
Brown Road
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,113
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1171 sqft
Welcome to Avenues at Steele Creek, conveniently located in the desirable Steele Creek area.
40 Units Available
Starmount Forest
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$891
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1208 sqft
Situated near the light rail station, I-85, I-77 and I-485, these units offer Nest Learning thermostats, gooseneck faucets and stainless steel appliances. On-site fitness classes, bocce ball court and a Starbucks coffee bar.
11 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,139
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
16 Units Available
Eagle Lake
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1255 sqft
Units offer residents laundry, extra storage, patio or balcony. Community features pool, tennis court, car wash area and gym. Located in Charlotte, NC, just minutes away from world-class shopping and dining.
14 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,030
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1087 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
25 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
27 Units Available
Beverly Woods
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
976 sqft
Near I-77 and the Tyvola Light Rail Station, these units are modern and comfortable. Apartments have spacious floor plans, over-sized bedrooms, sunken living rooms and private decks.
20 Units Available
Eagle Lake
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1294 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Cottonwood Reserve is a pet-friendly community featuring brand-new, modern apartments with open floor plans, quartz countertops, and nine-foot ceilings.
23 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$980
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1470 sqft
These lakefront apartments are recently renovated and feature washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Amenities include putting green, pool, gym, game room and more. There's also plenty to enjoy along nearby Shopton Road.
13 Units Available
Yorkmount
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1305 sqft
Apartment complex within minutes of I-77. On-site pool, media room, gym and business center. Spacious master bedrooms with walk-in closets and ample storage. Balconies, pet-friendly and in-unit laundry available.
22 Units Available
Starmount Forest
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$849
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
680 sqft
Aurea Station by Cortland is close to Light Rail and commuting distance to downtown. Interiors have been updated with black appliances, brushed nickel accents and walnut cabinetry.
148 Units Available
Madison Park
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,220
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,318
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1160 sqft
It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area.
35 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$950
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1262 sqft
The Palmer Apartment Homes provide you with convenience and community.
23 Units Available
Montclaire South
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,287
1257 sqft
Walk-in closets, security alarms and a variety of floor plans are offered with these apartment units. Additional amenities include a clubhouse, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities.
10 Units Available
Closeburn - Glenkirk
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
939 sqft
Welcome home to Beacon Hill, an apartment complex with a big heart in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nestled in a perfect south Charlotte location, Beacon Hill Apartments is close to I-77, the Charlotte Douglas Airport, and great shopping and dining.
11 Units Available
Yorkmount
Sycamore at Tyvola
707 Sycamore Centre Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,176
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1172 sqft
Sycamore at Tyvola is a unique luxury apartment community that offers the comforts and conveniences of urban living, with a full range of superior lifestyle amenities and world-class management services.
City Guide for Pineville, NC

Some of the history buffs around Pineville state that residents living in its Mecklenburg County signed what was known as the Meck Dec a year before the U.S. Declaration of Independence was officially signed in 1776. Reportedly, the emancipatory document, which declared the freedom of Mecklenburgers from British rule, disappeared in 1800 when the home in which the document was held was destroyed by fire.

Nevertheless, the people of Pineville are still demonstrating their independent nature as the town conveys its own special charm. Also known as the "biggest small town" in North Carolina or any other place for that matter, Pineville seems to have set itself aside from any of the "ho-hums" or "hum-drums" of living that can exist in some small towns. Pineville itself is located in the northern part of North Carolina and is made up of exactly 6.62 square miles of land. Although the town only boasts 7,500 residents, its growth has surpassed other areas of the state in the past 10 years. Located in Mecklenburg County, Pineville is a part of the Charlotte-Gastonia-Rockville region, making it easy for residents to commute to nearby Charlotte, home of a large number of banking and financial institutions. So, if you want to go where the money is, you've made the right choice by opting to settle in Pineville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Pineville, NC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Pineville renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

