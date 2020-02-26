All apartments in Pilot Mountain
Pilot Mountain, NC
106 N Key Street
106 N Key Street

106 North Key Street · (336) 325-7102
Location

106 North Key Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
Corner Building in the Heart of Pilot Mountain. Zoned (CB) - The CB district is established as the centrally located trade and commercial service area of the community. The main building is approx 2684 s/f in size and the open studio is approx 2057 s/f. Has a Kitchen, Men's and Women's bath, Storage closet, Formal entry with Rocking Chair front Porch. There is a nearby 80 x 32 building that could be available it storage is needed. Has many potential uses, great office location. Call Bryant, 336-325-7102.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 N Key Street have any available units?
106 N Key Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 106 N Key Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 N Key Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 N Key Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 N Key Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pilot Mountain.
Does 106 N Key Street offer parking?
No, 106 N Key Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 N Key Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 N Key Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 N Key Street have a pool?
No, 106 N Key Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 N Key Street have accessible units?
No, 106 N Key Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 N Key Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 N Key Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 N Key Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 N Key Street does not have units with air conditioning.
