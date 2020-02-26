106 N Key Street

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Corner Building in the Heart of Pilot Mountain. Zoned (CB) - The CB district is established as the centrally located trade and commercial service area of the community. The main building is approx 2684 s/f in size and the open studio is approx 2057 s/f. Has a Kitchen, Men's and Women's bath, Storage closet, Formal entry with Rocking Chair front Porch. There is a nearby 80 x 32 building that could be available it storage is needed. Has many potential uses, great office location. Call Bryant, 336-325-7102.