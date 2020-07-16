All apartments in Onslow County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:01 PM

150 Queens Creek Road

150 Queens Creek Road · (910) 326-8855
Location

150 Queens Creek Road, Onslow County, NC 28584

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 150 Queens Creek Road · Avail. now

$1,500

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2584 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
150 Queens Creek, Swansboro - Five bedroom 3 bath home with a 4 car carport and well shed for storage. This home is conveniently located to all bases, beaches, Hammocks Beach State Park, restaurants, and shopping. Only 1/2 mile to the new Walmart and 1.5 miles to Historic Downtown Swansboro. Walking distance to schools, Food Lion, and Dollar General. Large yard for family activities and a workshop for dad. No home owners association!

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Swansboro Port Realty at 910-326-8855 or visit our website at www.swansboroportrealty.com .

Tenant to verify square footage. Square footage is derived from Tax Records.

(RLNE5628437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

