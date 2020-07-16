150 Queens Creek Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

150 Queens Creek, Swansboro - Five bedroom 3 bath home with a 4 car carport and well shed for storage. This home is conveniently located to all bases, beaches, Hammocks Beach State Park, restaurants, and shopping. Only 1/2 mile to the new Walmart and 1.5 miles to Historic Downtown Swansboro. Walking distance to schools, Food Lion, and Dollar General. Large yard for family activities and a workshop for dad. No home owners association!



For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Swansboro Port Realty at 910-326-8855 or visit our website at www.swansboroportrealty.com .



Tenant to verify square footage. Square footage is derived from Tax Records.



(RLNE5628437)