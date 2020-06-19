All apartments in Northchase
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

2605 Cranbrook Drive

2605 Cranbrook Drive · (910) 297-0800
Location

2605 Cranbrook Drive, Northchase, NC 28405
Northchase

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2605 Cranbrook Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1970 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2605 Cranbrook Drive Available 05/18/20 2605 Cranbrook Drive - Beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home located in a cul-de-sac in Northchase subdivision. In addition to the 3 downstairs bedrooms, there are two large, finished bonus rooms upstairs which could easily provide a 4th bedroom, recreational/hobby area or family room. Carpet in all bedrooms and bonus rooms, laminate flooring throughout downstairs. Kitchen has stainless appliances, granite counter-tops and updated lighting. Enjoy the privacy of the spacious back yard from the screened-in porch. Garage offers extra storage space.

(RLNE5779239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Cranbrook Drive have any available units?
2605 Cranbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2605 Cranbrook Drive have?
Some of 2605 Cranbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Cranbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Cranbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Cranbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 Cranbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2605 Cranbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Cranbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 2605 Cranbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Cranbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Cranbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2605 Cranbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Cranbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2605 Cranbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Cranbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 Cranbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 Cranbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 Cranbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
