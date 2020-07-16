4705 Pineview Dr

Amenities
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems. There are tons of ball fields, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, and much more! The school campus is new, and massive. The schools and environment are both excellent. You are also just minutes to Monkey Junction and the New Harris Teeter shopping center. Feel like you are miles away from the city while having everything you need within minutes. The home itself includes:
You can view an amazing (virtual reality ready) 3D walkthrough here... my.matterport.com/show/?m=riE9QcS1AGS
::
Rocking chair front porch
Much-loved fenced yard
Plush carpet
Oversize cabinets
Built-in microwave
Dishwasher & refrigerator
Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs
Garden tub
Upgraded plantation blinds
Cozy fireplace
Lots of windows & natural light
Convenient garage
Washer/dryer
Cambridge Heights
.......................................
Rent@VictoryRealEstateinc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateinc.com
.......................................
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we'll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Presented by MoveZen
Rental Terms
* Rent: $1,649* Available Now
Pet Policy
* Cats allowed* Dogs allowed