New Hanover County, NC
4705 Pineview Dr
Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:09 PM

4705 Pineview Dr

4705 Pineview Drive · (919) 296-1134
Location

4705 Pineview Drive, New Hanover County, NC 28412

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,649

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2168 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems. There are tons of ball fields, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, and much more! The school campus is new, and massive. The schools and environment are both excellent. You are also just minutes to Monkey Junction and the New Harris Teeter shopping center. Feel like you are miles away from the city while having everything you need within minutes. The home itself includes:

You can view an amazing (virtual reality ready) 3D walkthrough here... my.matterport.com/show/?m=riE9QcS1AGS

Rocking chair front porch
Much-loved fenced yard
Plush carpet
Oversize cabinets
Built-in microwave
Dishwasher & refrigerator
Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs
Garden tub
Upgraded plantation blinds
Cozy fireplace
Lots of windows & natural light
Convenient garage
Washer/dryer
Cambridge Heights
Rent@VictoryRealEstateinc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateinc.com
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we'll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Rental Terms
* Rent: $1,649* Available Now

Pet Policy
* Cats allowed* Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Pineview Dr have any available units?
4705 Pineview Dr has a unit available for $1,649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4705 Pineview Dr have?
Some of 4705 Pineview Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Pineview Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Pineview Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Pineview Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Pineview Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Pineview Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Pineview Dr offers parking.
Does 4705 Pineview Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 Pineview Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Pineview Dr have a pool?
No, 4705 Pineview Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Pineview Dr have accessible units?
No, 4705 Pineview Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Pineview Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Pineview Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 Pineview Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4705 Pineview Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
