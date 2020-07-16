4705 Pineview Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This is the perfect location. it's located just 5 minutes from Carolina / Kure Beaches. Nearby Veterans Park/Ashley High School is where you will find one of New Hanover County's largest, newest, and nicest park systems. There are tons of ball fields, playgrounds, tennis courts, basketball courts, walking trails, and much more! The school campus is new, and massive. The schools and environment are both excellent. You are also just minutes to Monkey Junction and the New Harris Teeter shopping center. Feel like you are miles away from the city while having everything you need within minutes. The home itself includes:



You can view an amazing (virtual reality ready) 3D walkthrough here... my.matterport.com/show/?m=riE9QcS1AGS



Rocking chair front porch

Much-loved fenced yard

Plush carpet

Oversize cabinets

Built-in microwave

Dishwasher & refrigerator

Spacious patio great for backyard BBQs

Garden tub

Upgraded plantation blinds

Cozy fireplace

Lots of windows & natural light

Convenient garage

Washer/dryer

Cambridge Heights

Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured.

Rental Terms

* Rent: $1,649* Available Now



Pet Policy

* Cats allowed* Dogs allowed