100 Turtle Cay

Amenities

patio / balcony air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath, first floor Turtle Cay Condominium! Convenient location off of River Rd minutes to area beaches, restaurants, and The Pointe at Barclay shopping center. New LVP flooring throughout unit. Enjoy amazing sunsets and views of The Cape Fear River from the screened in porch. No Pets.



Schools: College Rd ECC, Bellamy ES, Murray MS, Ashley HS



Directions: Take S College Rd through Monkey Junction onto Carolina Beach Rd, Right onto Sanders Rd, at the traffic circle take the 2nd exit onto River Rd, Right onto Turtle Cay Dr, continue Left to stay on Turtle Cay Dr. Destination will be on the Left.

