Home
/
New Hanover County, NC
/
100 Turtle Cay
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

100 Turtle Cay

100 Turtle Cay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

100 Turtle Cay Drive, New Hanover County, NC 28412

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath, first floor Turtle Cay Condominium! Convenient location off of River Rd minutes to area beaches, restaurants, and The Pointe at Barclay shopping center. New LVP flooring throughout unit. Enjoy amazing sunsets and views of The Cape Fear River from the screened in porch. No Pets.

Schools: College Rd ECC, Bellamy ES, Murray MS, Ashley HS

Directions: Take S College Rd through Monkey Junction onto Carolina Beach Rd, Right onto Sanders Rd, at the traffic circle take the 2nd exit onto River Rd, Right onto Turtle Cay Dr, continue Left to stay on Turtle Cay Dr. Destination will be on the Left.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Turtle Cay have any available units?
100 Turtle Cay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hanover County, NC.
Is 100 Turtle Cay currently offering any rent specials?
100 Turtle Cay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Turtle Cay pet-friendly?
No, 100 Turtle Cay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hanover County.
Does 100 Turtle Cay offer parking?
No, 100 Turtle Cay does not offer parking.
Does 100 Turtle Cay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Turtle Cay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Turtle Cay have a pool?
No, 100 Turtle Cay does not have a pool.
Does 100 Turtle Cay have accessible units?
No, 100 Turtle Cay does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Turtle Cay have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Turtle Cay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Turtle Cay have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Turtle Cay has units with air conditioning.
