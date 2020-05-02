All apartments in Neuse Forest
Last updated May 2 2020 at 7:34 AM

122 Blackheath Drive

122 Blackheath Drive · (252) 639-0200
Location

122 Blackheath Drive, Neuse Forest, NC 28560
Carolina Pines

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2376 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
A MUST-SEE RENTAL in a desirable neighborhood. Convenient downtown to New Bern, Havelock, Cherry Point, and beaches.This spacious 3 BR/2 Bath home with lots of natural light offers an open concept for comfortable living and entertaining!Formal dining room. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and raised bar seating that opens to the great room which features a fireplace. The generous master suite has two large walk-in closets and a private deluxe bath with large tub, separate shower, and dual vanities.The GORGEOUS Carolina Room added in 2008 is a distinctive feature of this home. Whether used for quiet retreats or special gatherings with family and friends, it's a room that you will absolutely love! The floor to ceiling glass windows and sliding doors leading to the patio and spacious fenced backyard bring the outside in.Additional features: FROG could serve as 4th bedroom, 2-car attached garage with built-in shelving. Storage shed. Nicely landscaped lawn with well for theirrigation system. Lawn maintenance fees included in rent. Security alarm system pre-wired for service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Blackheath Drive have any available units?
122 Blackheath Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Blackheath Drive have?
Some of 122 Blackheath Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Blackheath Drive currently offering any rent specials?
122 Blackheath Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Blackheath Drive pet-friendly?
No, 122 Blackheath Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neuse Forest.
Does 122 Blackheath Drive offer parking?
Yes, 122 Blackheath Drive does offer parking.
Does 122 Blackheath Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Blackheath Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Blackheath Drive have a pool?
No, 122 Blackheath Drive does not have a pool.
Does 122 Blackheath Drive have accessible units?
No, 122 Blackheath Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Blackheath Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Blackheath Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Blackheath Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Blackheath Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
