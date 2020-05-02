122 Blackheath Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

A MUST-SEE RENTAL in a desirable neighborhood. Convenient downtown to New Bern, Havelock, Cherry Point, and beaches.This spacious 3 BR/2 Bath home with lots of natural light offers an open concept for comfortable living and entertaining!Formal dining room. The kitchen has ample cabinet space and raised bar seating that opens to the great room which features a fireplace. The generous master suite has two large walk-in closets and a private deluxe bath with large tub, separate shower, and dual vanities.The GORGEOUS Carolina Room added in 2008 is a distinctive feature of this home. Whether used for quiet retreats or special gatherings with family and friends, it's a room that you will absolutely love! The floor to ceiling glass windows and sliding doors leading to the patio and spacious fenced backyard bring the outside in.Additional features: FROG could serve as 4th bedroom, 2-car attached garage with built-in shelving. Storage shed. Nicely landscaped lawn with well for theirrigation system. Lawn maintenance fees included in rent. Security alarm system pre-wired for service.