All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 122 Tonya Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, NC
/
122 Tonya Ct.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

122 Tonya Ct.

122 Tonya Court · (252) 266-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

122 Tonya Court, Nashville, NC 27856

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Tonya Ct. · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
122 Tonya Ct. - Super nice and clean home on quiet clu-de-sac lo! 3 bedroom and 2 baths, freshly painted, new LVP flooring and new carpet throughout in NASHVILLE!
Convenient to dining, schools and major hi-ways.
$1500 deposit
Must have good credit, good rental history and NO pets. Smoking is only permitted outside

Schools: Nashville Elementary, Nash Central, Nash Central High

hwy 64 to momeyer exit, left on Sara Dr. (next rd after doug sauls bbq) house on the corner of Sara and Tonya

Call Michael Allen 252-266-9900

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Tonya Ct. have any available units?
122 Tonya Ct. has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 122 Tonya Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
122 Tonya Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Tonya Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 122 Tonya Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 122 Tonya Ct. offer parking?
No, 122 Tonya Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 122 Tonya Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Tonya Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Tonya Ct. have a pool?
No, 122 Tonya Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 122 Tonya Ct. have accessible units?
No, 122 Tonya Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Tonya Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Tonya Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Tonya Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Tonya Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 122 Tonya Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCCary, NCGreenville, NCWake Forest, NCGarner, NCRocky Mount, NCGoldsboro, NC
Clayton, NCKnightdale, NCWilson, NCButner, NCSouth Hill, VARolesville, NC
Wendell, NCRoanoke Rapids, NCWinterville, NCSmithfield, NCZebulon, NCHenderson, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Pitt Community CollegeSoutheastern Baptist Theological Seminary
East Carolina University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity