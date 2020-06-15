Amenities

bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities bbq/grill

122 Tonya Ct. - Super nice and clean home on quiet clu-de-sac lo! 3 bedroom and 2 baths, freshly painted, new LVP flooring and new carpet throughout in NASHVILLE!

Convenient to dining, schools and major hi-ways.

$1500 deposit

Must have good credit, good rental history and NO pets. Smoking is only permitted outside



Schools: Nashville Elementary, Nash Central, Nash Central High



hwy 64 to momeyer exit, left on Sara Dr. (next rd after doug sauls bbq) house on the corner of Sara and Tonya



Call Michael Allen 252-266-9900



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5764119)