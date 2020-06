Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2Bd/2Ba Ranch Home - GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR BUSINESS OWNER WHO NEEDS STORAGE/WORK SHOP! Beautiful secluded 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home with detached work shop and second storage shed. Enjoy this private home with NEW paint throughout, UPDATED Appliances, NEW carpet in Living room, hardwood flooring throughout and a fenced in back yard. The Master bedroom offers a large walk in closet with shelving and Master bath with Jacuzzi tub and separate walk in shower with large vanity. The additional bedroom has a large closet with a built in desk or vanity with extra cabinet space. A tiled office/den on the side entrance connects with a mudroom with sink and W/D that includes extra storage and shelving with extra counter space. Entertain friends and family off a back deck surrounded by majestic oak trees and mature landscaping. This property is a MUST SEE!



