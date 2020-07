Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym pool parking bbq/grill bocce court coffee bar internet access package receiving

Welcome to The Townhomes at Beau Rivage - a breezy and convenient neighborhood in coastal Wilmington, NC. An easy driving distance from Carolina and Kure Beaches and the Cape Fear River, you are never far from the water and sand! If you are more interested in shopping and dining, Historic Downtown Wilmington is a short trip away with award-winning restaurants, dynamic craft breweries, and local shops you'll love exploring! The Townhomes at Beau Rivage is your perfect home base to enjoy all this beach city has to offer!