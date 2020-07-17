Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1208 Welborn Road Available 08/12/20 Laurel Ridge community 2 bedroom Cottage home Close to Ashley High, Carolina Beach and Restaurants - Laurel Ridge community 2 bedroom Cottage home close to Ashley High School, Carolina Beach and Restaurants. This cute home has an open floor plan, large living room with vaulted ceiling and plank wood floors. Kitchen with island bar great for parties, eating area in front of the double windows and plenty of cabinet storage. The home has a nice size master bedroom with private bath and sliding glass doors leading out to the back patio. The guest room shares the hall bath and has good natural sun light. Laundry hook ups, pets case by case. Very clean, well maintained. Big yard. *Yard care included*



All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.



(RLNE4505543)