Myrtle Grove, NC
1208 Welborn Road
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1208 Welborn Road

1208 Welborn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Welborn Road, Myrtle Grove, NC 28409

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1208 Welborn Road Available 08/12/20 Laurel Ridge community 2 bedroom Cottage home Close to Ashley High, Carolina Beach and Restaurants - Laurel Ridge community 2 bedroom Cottage home close to Ashley High School, Carolina Beach and Restaurants. This cute home has an open floor plan, large living room with vaulted ceiling and plank wood floors. Kitchen with island bar great for parties, eating area in front of the double windows and plenty of cabinet storage. The home has a nice size master bedroom with private bath and sliding glass doors leading out to the back patio. The guest room shares the hall bath and has good natural sun light. Laundry hook ups, pets case by case. Very clean, well maintained. Big yard. *Yard care included*

All showings are put on hold for a temporary period for COVID-19. To be added to a showing request list Please go to www.dianneperryco.com click rentals tab, click the home you like, click view details, click contact us tab and complete the request or ask any questions you might have. We will reach out to you. Thank you for your cooperation Dianne Perry & Co.

(RLNE4505543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Welborn Road have any available units?
1208 Welborn Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Myrtle Grove, NC.
What amenities does 1208 Welborn Road have?
Some of 1208 Welborn Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Welborn Road currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Welborn Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Welborn Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Welborn Road is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Welborn Road offer parking?
No, 1208 Welborn Road does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Welborn Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Welborn Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Welborn Road have a pool?
No, 1208 Welborn Road does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Welborn Road have accessible units?
No, 1208 Welborn Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Welborn Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Welborn Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Welborn Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Welborn Road does not have units with air conditioning.
