Murraysville, NC
706 Torchwood Blvd
Last updated June 3 2020 at 11:50 PM

706 Torchwood Blvd

706 Torchwood Boulevard · (919) 296-1134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

706 Torchwood Boulevard, Murraysville, NC 28411

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,950

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1777 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular commercial locations. This area is also wonderful for biking or strolling through the neighborhood. There are miles of quiet neighborhood streets to get out and enjoy.

Rocking chair front porch
Huge privacy fenced back yard
Cozy fireplace with attached mantle
Large windows for added natural light
Ceiling fans throughout
Recessed lighting with Shaded Chandelier in dining area
Spacious open kitchen and dining area
Freshly pained neutral tones throughout
Stunning granite countertops
Updated fixtures & faucets
Stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator
Trendy stainless steel spray faucet
Upgraded wall to wall vinyl plank flooring on lower level
Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom
Dual Vanities with brushed aluminum faucets
Garden tub with picture window Large walk-in closet with convenient built-in storage
Relaxing screened in back porch
Irrigation system
Large Two car garage with a spacious driveway
Courtney Pines residential community
Rent@VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Victory Property Management
Please visit our site for additional photos, application info, showings, etc
VictoryRealEstateInc.com
Sqft is approx and taken from the tax records, not measured. Rate and security deposit are usually, but not always based on 2 year occupancy, highly qualified tenant, and 30 day move in or less. Subject to change according to circum. We try to match competitor pricing so feel free to send them and we’ll consider each case. Equal opportunity housing provider.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Torchwood Blvd have any available units?
706 Torchwood Blvd has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 706 Torchwood Blvd have?
Some of 706 Torchwood Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Torchwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
706 Torchwood Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Torchwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Torchwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 706 Torchwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 706 Torchwood Blvd does offer parking.
Does 706 Torchwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Torchwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Torchwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 706 Torchwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 706 Torchwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 706 Torchwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Torchwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Torchwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Torchwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Torchwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
