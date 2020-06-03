706 Torchwood Blvd

Amenities
Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular commercial locations. This area is also wonderful for biking or strolling through the neighborhood. There are miles of quiet neighborhood streets to get out and enjoy.
Rocking chair front porch
Huge privacy fenced back yard
Cozy fireplace with attached mantle
Large windows for added natural light
Ceiling fans throughout
Recessed lighting with Shaded Chandelier in dining area
Spacious open kitchen and dining area
Freshly pained neutral tones throughout
Stunning granite countertops
Updated fixtures & faucets
Stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator
Trendy stainless steel spray faucet
Upgraded wall to wall vinyl plank flooring on lower level
Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom
Dual Vanities with brushed aluminum faucets
Garden tub with picture window Large walk-in closet with convenient built-in storage
Relaxing screened in back porch
Irrigation system
Large Two car garage with a spacious driveway
Courtney Pines residential community
