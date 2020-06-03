706 Torchwood Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Very QUIET neighborhood in a very convenient location! Just moments to some of Wilmington’s most premier locations such as Porters Neck, Mayfaire, Wrightsville Beach, and Downtown! There is no place more convenient to so many beautiful, popular commercial locations. This area is also wonderful for biking or strolling through the neighborhood. There are miles of quiet neighborhood streets to get out and enjoy.



Rocking chair front porch

Huge privacy fenced back yard

Cozy fireplace with attached mantle

Large windows for added natural light

Ceiling fans throughout

Recessed lighting with Shaded Chandelier in dining area

Spacious open kitchen and dining area

Freshly pained neutral tones throughout

Stunning granite countertops

Updated fixtures & faucets

Stainless steel stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator

Trendy stainless steel spray faucet

Upgraded wall to wall vinyl plank flooring on lower level

Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom

Dual Vanities with brushed aluminum faucets

Garden tub with picture window Large walk-in closet with convenient built-in storage

Relaxing screened in back porch

Irrigation system

Large Two car garage with a spacious driveway

Courtney Pines residential community

