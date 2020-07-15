Sign Up
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM
8 Mountain Rd A
8 Mountain Road
·
(828) 707-1343
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
8 Mountain Road, Mountain Home, NC 28791
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit Unit A · Avail. now
$800
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft
Amenities
dishwasher
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious duplex with large kitchen. - Property Id: 14510
Spacious 2/1 duplex with large kitchen. Electric baseboard heat.
NO SMOKING. NO PETS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14510
Property Id 14510
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5922203)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have any available units?
8 Mountain Rd A has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 8 Mountain Rd A currently offering any rent specials?
8 Mountain Rd A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Mountain Rd A pet-friendly?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mountain Home
.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A offer parking?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A does not offer parking.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have a pool?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A does not have a pool.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have accessible units?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Mountain Rd A has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A does not have units with air conditioning.
