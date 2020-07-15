All apartments in Mountain Home
8 Mountain Rd A.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:14 PM

8 Mountain Rd A

8 Mountain Road · (828) 707-1343
Location

8 Mountain Road, Mountain Home, NC 28791

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 806 sqft

Amenities

Spacious duplex with large kitchen. - Property Id: 14510

Spacious 2/1 duplex with large kitchen. Electric baseboard heat.
NO SMOKING. NO PETS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/14510
Property Id 14510

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5922203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8 Mountain Rd A have any available units?
8 Mountain Rd A has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8 Mountain Rd A currently offering any rent specials?
8 Mountain Rd A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Mountain Rd A pet-friendly?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain Home.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A offer parking?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A does not offer parking.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have a pool?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A does not have a pool.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have accessible units?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Mountain Rd A has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Mountain Rd A have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Mountain Rd A does not have units with air conditioning.

