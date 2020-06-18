1304 South Hayne Street

Amenities

Thank you for your interest at 1304- H South Hayne Street, Monroe - NC 28112.



Here are some additional information about this rental property, the criteria for tenants and more about our rental process:



MAX 2 car can be parked at the marked 1304-H parking spaces at all time and during the tenancy.



Pictures are from similar units so carpet, vinyl colors and appliances may differ in color and type.



PROPERTY:

Great 2 bedroom townhome around 1 mile from downtown Monroe, near Food Lion. Townhomes with approximately 1000 square feet, 2 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath, Living Room, Dining Area, Kitchen with Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. carpet on steps and second floor. Outside locked storage, Electric Water Heater. Included on the rent is: water, sewer and general garbage pick up ( does not include bulky items).



You can find more information at: Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



- Monthly rent: $830.00

- 1 year lease minimum.

- NO SMOKING allowed in this property.

- NO PETS allowed in this property.

- Security deposit of 1 month's rent minimum (up to 2 months under certain conditions).

- Lease start date: We can only hold the property vacant for up to 2 weeks after approval.

- Application fee is non-refundable $46 for each occupant older than 18 years old.



SHOWINGS:

Please read this email in full and carefully, it lists criteria for tenants and explains the application process. If you meet the criteria for tenants you can schedule a showing. You can visit this property by yourself without having to meet an agent on site so timing for showings is very flexible and you can do it at your convenience. To schedule a showing you must register online and receive a secure code that allows you to enter the property unassisted. Please follow these steps for a showing:

1. Register online here Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

2. Pay a fee of $1 dollar using a valid credit card.

3. You will receive a secure code via a text message to your cell phone.

These steps are necessary to confirm your identify and be able to issue you a unique code for you to enter the property at your convenience. This code is only valid for one use. Your presence in the property is only allowed for one visit, at the time scheduled and for a duration of 1 hour or less. Security alarms when present are remotely turned off for your visit at the time scheduled in the system.



APPLICANTS CRITERIA:

Please be careful to provide the correct and complete information when submitting an application. Applicant may be denied for providing false, inaccurate or misleading information or for submitting an incomplete application. Applications may be denied for any of the following reasons:



APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:

- Must provide documented gross income of a minimum 3 times the amount of rent.

- Must provide a valid government issued ID.

- Must provide a verifiable social security number.

- Must be able to pay full amount of security deposit and first month rent within 48 hours if accepted.

- Applicant may be denied if rent plus all long term debt payments exceed 50 percent of gross monthly income.

- All occupants older than 18 years old must be listed in the application, submit their own individual application and pass a credit/background check.

- Applicants must be respectful. We will respect you and expect respect back. Cursing, swearing, pushing, shoving, and violent behavior, demeaning speech or treatment of agents or to one another will cause application to be rejected at the discretion of the agent.

- If you live within 50 miles from the property you need to have a showing before applying and your application can be processed. This ensures you are familiar with the property, including its interior, and you can then decide if you want to live at the property or not.

- Co-applicant policy - Because co-applicants often move out at different times it is our policy that at least one applicant must be able to qualify individually for a lease.



CREDIT REQUIREMENTS:

Your application may be denied for any of the following reasons:

- Credit scores below 600 may be denied OR you may also be asked for special payment conditions and/or a co-signer depending on credit factors.

- Open bankruptcy, bankruptcy dismissed or discharged within the past 36 months or late payments or collections for three years from a bankruptcy file date.

- Collection activity. Collections of utilities or phone bills are not allowed. Collections or judgments for medical and student loans may be disregarded at the discretion of the property manager.

- More than 2 late payments within the last year on credit cards or other debt, loans.

- 2 or more NSF checks in a 12 month period

- Charge-offs in an amount exceeding $200.00 in the past 3 years;

- Judgments within the last 7 years.

- Foreclosure in the past 24 months.

- Repossessions, past due mortgage or tax lien.



RENTAL HISTORY REQUIREMENTS:

Your application may be denied for any of the following reasons:

- Unverifiable rental history or less than 36 months of rental history.

- History of late or missing rent payments.

- Unfulfilled lease obligation(s).

- Outstanding debt to any landlord or property management company.

- Current or past balance owing for deposit, rent, fees or damages.

- Any evictions or eviction filings in the last 7 years.

- Any Unlawful Detainer Action filed in the past 7 years.

- Two or more complaints in a 12 month period.

- Unauthorized occupant(s) or pet(s).

- Damage to the property.

- Judgment or collection for unpaid rent, damage to rental unit or from previous landlords reported.



CRIMINAL HISTORY REQUIREMENTS:

For each criminal conviction, the nature, severity and length of time passed since criminal conduct is important and must be disclosed by applicants. False information, lack of documentation or not disclosing criminal records upfront in the rental application can cause applications to be denied. Applicants that were arrested and later acquitted should clearly disclose that information in his/her application and provide supporting documentation so that this can be taken into account. Your application may also be denied for any of the following reasons:

- Violent crimes: Criminal offenses of a violent nature against either person or property will be denied. As such, crimes against a child, violence against any person, murder, manslaughter, assault, burglary, sex offenders, kidnapping, robbery and arson will result in denial. Applicants with a violent / felony conviction will be denied.

- Non-violent crimes: Applicants with one non-violent criminal misdemeanor that occurred in the last 7 years may be considered if restitution for their crime was made in full and all time was served (if applicable). Two or more arrests/convictions in the last 7 years may result in denial.

- Drugs: Manufacturing, distribution or sale of controlled substance or drugs will be denied. Also, two or more convictions, guilty plea or no-contest plea for of possession of controlled substance or drugs or malicious mischief in the last 7 years may cause the application to be denied.

- For any criminal history we will require demonstration of good employment history, good credit history, good rental history since the time of the crime and evidence of rehabilitation efforts. Multiple offenders may be denied regardless of what the employment, credit and rental history shows.

- Supporting documentation WILL be required for ALL criminal records that will be evaluated. Applicants that don't have documentation supporting their cases may be denied. The process must be done in writing and not verbally.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:

- Property manager will discuss other details with applicants.



APPLICATION PROCESS:

The application process is likely to take a minimum of 4 business days so please plan accordingly.

Our rental process is as follows:



Review carefully all the applicant criteria listed in this document to make sure you meet the requirements before you apply and pay the application fee (non-refundable).

Complete the application form online at http://www.rent.blueviewrealty.com

Pay the application fee online (non-refundable).

The property manager will review the application to ensure that are no obvious factors that would make the applicant ineligible and stop the process.

Electronically sign the Permission to Release Information document you will receive via email.

We will request copies of a valid picture ID, proof of income and possibly other supporting documentation.

We will run a background check.

We will run a credit check.

We may contact the names you provide as part of the verification process.

Once we have all information your application will be reviewed and preliminary lease terms such as deposit amount and start dates defined and presented to you. These terms will be the basis for the lease document.

You will then receive a list of documents for you to review and sign such a tenant registration form, rent auto-draft authorization and others.

You will receive a *preliminary and conditional* copy of a lease agreement. You can review and sign your portion of the lease document but BlueView will only sign the lease later in the process if you are approved. Note that at this point this lease is conditional on approval and completion of the steps below, it has NOT been approved and a lease has not been entered into until BlueView signs the lease document later in the process AND you have received the keys from the landlord.

Next you must make a payment of the deposit and prorated first month's rent.

Please purchase and send us a copy of your renter's insurance.

Please send confirmation to BlueView that you have transferred utilities to your name.

Once all steps above are complete and your payment clears we will do the final review of your application and all supporting documentation for final lease approval.

If all documents are confirmed and approved BlueView will then sign your lease and provide you a copy of it with all signatures. We will then send you instructions in writing for you to get the keys to the property. Your process is finished and the property is then taken off the market.



IMPORTANT: The lease has not been entered into until BlueView Realty has signed it and you have received the keys from us. Only then the property is taken off the market and you can move in. It is also important to note the following about our application process: (1) The application process can be paused and/or denied at anytime before the last step above for a number of reasons and at the discretion of BlueView Realty. (2) False, incomplete, misleading, inaccurate or omitted information or changes in the application can cause the application to be denied and any contracts resulting from it to be canceled and voided at anytime at the discretion of BlueView Realty. (3) Additional supporting documentation may be required. Be prepared to provide supporting documentation of all the information you submit in the rental application process if necessary. (4) Application fees are non-refundable. (5) If not response to BlueView Realty LLC within 48 hours will cause your application to be denied. (6) If your application is denied and you have already made a payment of your deposit and first month's rent these payments will be returned to you after proof of deposit is received and the deposit clears on our bank account. (7) Note that we are unable to modify credit and background reports that we receive from our vendors. If your application is denied based on incorrect information shown in your report you can contact the vendor and you have the right to receive a free copy of their report. Credit/Background report vendors have dispute procedures that you can use to correct any information necessary. Note that BlueView is unable to modify that report on your behalf or hold a vacant property while the correction process happens. (8) If you cancel your lease after both you and BlueView sign it may result in forfeiture of some or all of deposits paid.



Also, please note that properties often have multiple and simultaneous rental applications and all properties are considered in-market and ready to be rented to others while all steps of the application process are completed. You are only guaranteed a lease and the property once BlueView Realty signs a lease agreement and you are given the keys to the property.



HAVE ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS? The best and fastest method to contact us and get answers is to contact us via email at agent@blueviewrealty.com



FAIR HOUSING STATEMENT: We are an equal-opportunity housing manager. It is our policy not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, national origin, sexual orientation, or gender identity.



Policy language revised June 27, 2018



Thank you,



BlueView Realty, LLC

http://www.rent.blueviewrealty.com

Phone/Fax: 704-350-5121 - BlueView Realty phone calls may be recorded.

Mailing address: 15105-D John J. Delaney Dr Suite 169, Charlotte, NC 28277

Hours of operation: Mon-Fri 9:00am to 4:00pm

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.