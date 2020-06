Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This beautiful home sits on 2+ acres in a very tranquil and peaceful setting. It has scenic type views and a gated entrance w/keypad. Recently updated that's sure to please the eye. It has everything you need to call home including Location! Convenient to dining, shopping and is in the highly rated Marvin Ridge school district. Valhalla Farms is a well established quite up-scale community with Pond, walking/equestrian trails with optional Tennis and Swim membership.