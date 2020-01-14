All apartments in Lowesville
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

7831 Sedgebrook Dr E,

7831 Sedgebrook Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

7831 Sedgebrook Drive East, Lowesville, NC 28164

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
fire pit
7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, - This beautiful home has been completely updated with designer colors and hints of shiplap. Downstairs features a study, dining room, large family room, eat-in kitchen and powder room. Upstairs has a large master suite, 2 guest rooms, bath, and bonus. Home sits on a private, shaded lot, completely fenced. The backyard has a park-like sitting with a stream running through, great outdoor entertaining with large screened in porch, expansive patio, and fire pit for these cool fall evenings. Great community and very accessible.

(RLNE5134015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, have any available units?
7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowesville, NC.
Is 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, currently offering any rent specials?
7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, pet-friendly?
No, 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lowesville.
Does 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, offer parking?
No, 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, does not offer parking.
Does 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, have a pool?
No, 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, does not have a pool.
Does 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, have accessible units?
No, 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, does not have accessible units.
Does 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, have units with dishwashers?
No, 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, have units with air conditioning?
No, 7831 Sedgebrook Dr E, does not have units with air conditioning.

