All apartments in Lowesville
Find more places like 7497 Bluff Point Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lowesville, NC
/
7497 Bluff Point Ln
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

7497 Bluff Point Ln

7497 Bluff Point Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7497 Bluff Point Lane, Lowesville, NC 28037

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
7497 Bluff Point Ln Available 05/16/20 Two Bedroom Townhouse in Denver - COMING SOON! Fabulous, updated two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse in a highly desirable area of Denver. Conveniently located near shopping and the new Hwy 16 access. This home features an updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a huge open living room with wood floors and a gas log fireplace. Upstairs you'll find two large master suites and the laundry area. Outside features a nice sized patio with storage closet and a beautiful community swimming pool.

(RLNE3867770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7497 Bluff Point Ln have any available units?
7497 Bluff Point Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lowesville, NC.
What amenities does 7497 Bluff Point Ln have?
Some of 7497 Bluff Point Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7497 Bluff Point Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7497 Bluff Point Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7497 Bluff Point Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7497 Bluff Point Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7497 Bluff Point Ln offer parking?
No, 7497 Bluff Point Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7497 Bluff Point Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7497 Bluff Point Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7497 Bluff Point Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7497 Bluff Point Ln has a pool.
Does 7497 Bluff Point Ln have accessible units?
No, 7497 Bluff Point Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7497 Bluff Point Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7497 Bluff Point Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7497 Bluff Point Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7497 Bluff Point Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCDenver, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCBelmont, NCRanlo, NCLincolnton, NCKannapolis, NC
Newton, NCHarrisburg, NCClover, SCPineville, NCCherryville, NCStallings, NCWeddington, NCShelby, NCMonroe, NCWaxhaw, NCLocust, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College