3 bedroom apartments
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Locust, NC
8187 Thornton Street
8187 Thronton Street, Locust, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1760 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
304 Whispering Hills Drive
304 Whispering Hills Dr, Locust, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1728 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,728 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Locust
9775 U.S. 601
9775 US Route 601, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great brick home located in Midland. This home features all new paint, hardwood floors, all appliances and lawn maintenance included. Come see today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
12540 Gotland
12540 Gotland Rd, Midland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1679 sqft
NEW 3 Bedroom Home - New to market! Be the first resident of this 1675 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Located in the Midland area minutes from I-485. (RLNE5835149)
9775 US Highway 601 South
9775 Highway 601, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1200 sqft
Great brick home located in Midland. This home features all new paint, hardwood floors, all appliances and lawn maintenance included. Come see today!
12898 Clydesdale Drive
12898 Clydesdale Dr, Midland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2568 sqft
Lovely Midland Home with tons of space. Private Cul-de-sac lot with beautiful home. Front Porch for evening relaxing. Open Living concept with family and dining area.
Results within 10 miles of Locust
714 Meridian Court Southwest
714 Meridian Court Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
6636 Thistle Down Drive
6636 Thistle Down Drive, Harrisburg, NC
Some of the renovations include freshly painted walls, stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring (carpet/ceramic tile).
8501 North Carolina 49
8501 North Carolina Highway 49, Mount Pleasant, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1361 sqft
Welcome home to this quietly secluded 3 bedroom, 1 bath house located in Mount Pleasant! Beautiful hardwood floors throughout with a galley style kitchen. Spacious bedrooms provide comfort and a large yard for private entertaining.
Barber Scotia College
722 Elizabeth Street Southwest
722 Elizabeth St SW, Concord, NC
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
4192 Pegwell Avenue SW
4192 Pegwell Ave SW, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1493 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
3902 Kellybrook Drive
3902 Kellybrook Drive, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2327 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,327 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Bradfield Farms
15115 Albemarle Road
15115 Albemarle Road, Mecklenburg County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
Great rental opportunity in East Charlotte. Convenient proximity to interstates, schools and hospitals. Home features large living spaces, a master with private bath, oversized 2 car garage and very private wooded rear yard.
653 Nannyberry Ln
653 Nannyberry Lane, Concord, NC
Beautiful, spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in the Hallstead community is everything you are looking for! The open floor plan is great for entertaining! Kitchen features a stainless steel appliance package which includes a stove, refrigerator,
3915 Zion Church Road
3915 Zion Church Road, Cabarrus County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1064 sqft
Make this beautiful oasis your new home in Concord! This home has been completely renovated with newer appliances, carpets and neutral paint colors. Enjoy the wonderful Carolina weather on the oversized deck.
4153 Broadstairs Drive
4153 Broadstairs Southwest Drive, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1135 sqft
Appliance Included Upgrades Available Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,135 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
3033 Winners Circle SW
3033 Winners Circle Southwest, Concord, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1483 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,483 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.