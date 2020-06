Amenities

Mobile Home For Rent - Mobile home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath with range, refrigerator, washer/dryer connection, Plus Water & Sewer and lawn maintenance included in rent. No smoking on premise, and no pets allowed. Rent $700, Security Deposit $700, Application Fee $35 for each adult. Our application process verifies your credit, background, eviction, rental and employment references, and your monthly income needs to be at least $2100 per month to qualify.



No Pets Allowed



