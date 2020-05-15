1061 Greenly Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Traditional home located on a large lot surrounded by mature trees for privacy! Close to shopping, dining and desirable schools! Only 20 minutes to Winston-Salem!



The floorplan is ideal for entertaining--formal living and dining rooms, plus a cozy sunken family room. Crown and chair rail moldings, and two fireplaces accent the space.



The kitchen includes updated black appliances, granite counters, and excellent storage! The adjoining breakfast area has upgraded lighting.



All three bedrooms are located upstairs, with a bonus room and laundry. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, and a bath with a dual sink vanity. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck, which overlooks the private back yard with wooded views.



Located in the quiet suburb of Pfafftown, this home is close to tons of local conveniences!



Only 20 minutes to Winston-Salem! Easy access to Hwy 421 and only a short drive to Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem State University and UNC School of the Arts.



Pets conditional.



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**