Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:52 PM

1061 Greenly Dr

1061 Greenly Drive · (877) 751-1677
Location

1061 Greenly Drive, Lewisville, NC 27040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Traditional home located on a large lot surrounded by mature trees for privacy! Close to shopping, dining and desirable schools! Only 20 minutes to Winston-Salem!

The floorplan is ideal for entertaining--formal living and dining rooms, plus a cozy sunken family room. Crown and chair rail moldings, and two fireplaces accent the space.

The kitchen includes updated black appliances, granite counters, and excellent storage! The adjoining breakfast area has upgraded lighting.

All three bedrooms are located upstairs, with a bonus room and laundry. The master suite features vaulted ceilings, and a bath with a dual sink vanity. Enjoy the outdoors on the deck, which overlooks the private back yard with wooded views.

Located in the quiet suburb of Pfafftown, this home is close to tons of local conveniences!

Only 20 minutes to Winston-Salem! Easy access to Hwy 421 and only a short drive to Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem State University and UNC School of the Arts.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about the property. Call us at 877.751.1677 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1061 Greenly Dr have any available units?
1061 Greenly Dr has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1061 Greenly Dr have?
Some of 1061 Greenly Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1061 Greenly Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1061 Greenly Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1061 Greenly Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1061 Greenly Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1061 Greenly Dr offer parking?
No, 1061 Greenly Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1061 Greenly Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1061 Greenly Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1061 Greenly Dr have a pool?
No, 1061 Greenly Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1061 Greenly Dr have accessible units?
No, 1061 Greenly Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1061 Greenly Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1061 Greenly Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1061 Greenly Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1061 Greenly Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
