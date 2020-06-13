101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Leland, NC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1125 sqft
Comfortable living is all yours at Brunswick Point. Just six short miles outside of Wilmington, NC—named “Best Riverfront City in America” by USA today in 2014—you’ll find a beautiful community brimming with stunning features and fabulous amenities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1306 sqft
A newly revamped community just 10 minutes from downtown Wilmington. Smoke-free units feature granite counters, private patios and hardwood floors. Community amenities include a golf room and bike storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Estuary Court
212 Estuary Court, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2060 sqft
212 Estuary Court Available 07/10/20 Beautiful Home in Westport - Beautiful home located in the wonderful Leland community of Westport.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2021 Simmerman Way Brunswick
2021 Simmerman Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
2322 sqft
Newly Built Home For Rent in Brunswick Forest - Built by a long time favorite, Southern Homebuilders, in the region's most active lifestyle community.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford of The Carolinas
1 Unit Available
1009 N. Sanderling Drive
1009 N. Sanderling Drive, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1987 sqft
1009 N. Sanderling Drive Available 07/01/20 Large End Unit Townhouse in Waterford - No expense was spared in this lovely corner unit located in the popular Waterford community.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1137 Greensview Circle
1137 Greensview Circle, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1720 sqft
Like New Townhome - This end unit townhome is like new. Home features 9'ceilings, spacious open floorplan with lots of upgrades. Kitchen has granite overlay countertops, overlooking living and dining area.

1 of 55

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Waterford of The Carolinas
1 Unit Available
1220 Atrium Way
1220 Atrium Way, Leland, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
Stunning 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Gated Waterford Community - Come home to paradise in this lovely waterfront home in the Waterford community. This beautiful brick 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is the perfect place to come home and relax after a long hard day.
Results within 1 mile of Leland

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8100 Webster ct ne
8100 Webster Court Northeast, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bath - Property Id: 68019 Sits on 0.5 acre, fenced yard with huge cazibo & big shed. New paint. Clean place. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/68019 Property Id 68019 (RLNE5850187)

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1681 Lincoln Rd NE
1681 Lincoln Road Northeast, Brunswick County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Wonderful family home - Property Id: 293851 Recently remodeled with new roof, bath fixtures, paint, new floors. Home is all brick with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Leland
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Pine Valley West
24 Units Available
Element Barclay
1605 Barclay Point Blvd, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1659 sqft
Luxury units adjacent to The Pointe at Barclay. The complex has a resort-style saltwater pool, a clubhouse and a dog park. Apartments have unique floor plans with ample storage space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Morningside
5 Units Available
Osprey Landing
800 Walden Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
1205 sqft
Near Greenfield Lake. Well-appointed apartments and townhome-style homes in landscaped community with large dog park, resort-style swimming pool with hammock garden and 24-hour fitness center with free weights.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
$
Hanover Heights
8 Units Available
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
Hanover Heights
9 Units Available
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
Hanover Heights
11 Units Available
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,276
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winter Park & Piney Woods
11 Units Available
The Creek at Forest Hills
2247 Wrightsville Ave, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1055 sqft
Don't miss your chance to experience apartment living at its best at The Creek in Wilmington, North Carolina. The Creek enjoys a central location in one of Wilmington's most prestigious and historic neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Wilmington
259 Units Available
Flats on Front
1045 North Front Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1611 sqft
Discover a place where fast-paced metropolitan city life meets a coastal, laid-back lifestyle in downtown Wilmington, NC. Flats on Front brings an experience that is as cool and fresh as the North Carolina coast.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Wilmington Heights
11 Units Available
Canterbury Woods
2320 Canterwood Dr, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1225 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments and townhomes with oversized closets, patios with decks, ceiling fans, and stainless steel appliances. Close to Sunset Park and Codington Elementary Schools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
144 Units Available
Woodlands Landing
3215 Midvale Drive, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1667 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Wilmington
1 Unit Available
419 Dock Street
419 Dock Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
419 Dock Street Available 07/01/20 Dock Street Bungalow - All Inclusive Executive Rental - Feast your eyes on this beautifully restored and modernized bungalow in historic downtown. This property is part of our luxury executive rental portfolio.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carolina Heights
1 Unit Available
1018 N 5th Ave
1018 North 5th Street, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great House / Walk to Brooklyn Arts District - Property Id: 286710 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, great kitchen, hardwoods floors, fenced in yard, parking in driveway, washer/dryer and Central Air.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chestnut Heights, Princess Place & Princess Place Drive
1 Unit Available
134 Kenwood Avenue
134 Kenwood Avenue, Wilmington, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1075 sqft
134 Kenwood Rd - Freshly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in cute neighborhood! Brick ranch home that has been recently painted throughout, upgraded light fixtures, upgraded bathrooms with ceramic tile, plantation blinds, hardwood flooring throughout

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carolina Heights
1 Unit Available
217 North 17th Street New Hanover County
217 North 17th Street, Wilmington, NC
Beautiful Home For Rent in Downtown Wilmington! - You do not want to miss this beautiful home! A newly remodeled 1907 cottage with the historic charm! Four bedrooms, one bath & 1,260 sqft.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
916 Lorraine Drive N
916 Lorraine Drive North, Silver Lake, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1400 sqft
Arrowhead - Split level SFH with over 1400 sq. ft.

