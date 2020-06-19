All apartments in Leland
Leland, NC
2021 Simmerman Way Brunswick
2021 Simmerman Way Brunswick

2021 Simmerman Way · (910) 859-7238 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2021 Simmerman Way, Leland, NC 28451

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2021 Simmerman Way Brunswick · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2322 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
tennis court
yoga
Newly Built Home For Rent in Brunswick Forest - Built by a long time favorite, Southern Homebuilders, in the region's most active lifestyle community. Reminiscent of older neighborhoods with cottage-style homes, sidewalks, friendly front porches, and picket fences, Shelmore offers the charm in older neighborhoods coupled with the layout and finishes sought in the newest homes. The Victorian style front door leads to a roomy foyer and bright open living spaces. The large living room features a gas fireplace, a coffered ceiling, and classic built-in cabinetry. The kitchen features granite tops, a built-in pantry and a storage pantry, an island with a breakfast bar, KitchenAid gas range, wall oven, microwave, and dishwasher. There is a nearby laundry room and it has hobby space as well. Tall windows lend plenty of light and the 9 foot ceilings are accented with treys in the dining, kitchen, and master bedroom. The master suite includes his and her closets and a beautiful tile bath. Plenty of space for family and out-of-towners with two secondary bedrooms with baths. Wood flooring runs throughout the living areas, tile floors in the baths, and carpet in the bedrooms. The spacious garage interior is finished and includes an epoxy floor finish. Brunswick Forest is for the active family or couple offering a shopping village, golf course, indoor and outdoor pools, clubhouses, fitness center, yoga station, kayak launch, tennis and pickle ball courts, and walking and bike trails. Located minutes from medical facilities, downtown Wilmington, and also convenient to area beaches.

One small dog could be negotiated. Subject to pet application and approval by owner.

1 year lease option or 6 month lease option.

Security deposit amount is subject to approval of tenant application(s).

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

This home is professionally managed by Ultimate Property Management. For any questions on this home, please call us at 910-859-7238 ext. 2
To schedule a time to view this home, please go here: https://showmojo.com/38a2579051/listings/mapsearch

Why rent with Ultimate Property Management? Each member of our team strives to ensure you receive a personable service and an easy transition into your new home. Once you are a resident with us, you have a suite of tools to make your rental experience the best it can be including: 24/7 maintenance team (yes, with real people!), options for online rent payments with auto-draft capabilities, online tenant portal, in-person move-out inspections with you, experienced, local and personable and here for all your rental needs!

(RLNE5755064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

