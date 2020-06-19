2021 Simmerman Way Brunswick

Amenities

Newly Built Home For Rent in Brunswick Forest - Built by a long time favorite, Southern Homebuilders, in the region's most active lifestyle community. Reminiscent of older neighborhoods with cottage-style homes, sidewalks, friendly front porches, and picket fences, Shelmore offers the charm in older neighborhoods coupled with the layout and finishes sought in the newest homes. The Victorian style front door leads to a roomy foyer and bright open living spaces. The large living room features a gas fireplace, a coffered ceiling, and classic built-in cabinetry. The kitchen features granite tops, a built-in pantry and a storage pantry, an island with a breakfast bar, KitchenAid gas range, wall oven, microwave, and dishwasher. There is a nearby laundry room and it has hobby space as well. Tall windows lend plenty of light and the 9 foot ceilings are accented with treys in the dining, kitchen, and master bedroom. The master suite includes his and her closets and a beautiful tile bath. Plenty of space for family and out-of-towners with two secondary bedrooms with baths. Wood flooring runs throughout the living areas, tile floors in the baths, and carpet in the bedrooms. The spacious garage interior is finished and includes an epoxy floor finish. Brunswick Forest is for the active family or couple offering a shopping village, golf course, indoor and outdoor pools, clubhouses, fitness center, yoga station, kayak launch, tennis and pickle ball courts, and walking and bike trails. Located minutes from medical facilities, downtown Wilmington, and also convenient to area beaches.



One small dog could be negotiated. Subject to pet application and approval by owner.



1 year lease option or 6 month lease option.



Security deposit amount is subject to approval of tenant application(s).



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



