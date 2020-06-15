1137 Greensview Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool tennis court

Like New Townhome - This end unit townhome is like new. Home features 9'ceilings, spacious open floorplan with lots of upgrades.

Kitchen has granite overlay countertops, overlooking living and dining area. Nice gas fireplace with custom cabinets and shelves beside it. Hardwood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms with tile in bathrooms.

Nice sunroom and screened in patio as well as open air patio.

Tenant will have access to all the amenities that Magnolia Greens has to offer such as indoor and outdoor pools, tennis and clubhouse.



Pets are negotiable, call for our pet policy

No smoking



(RLNE4780012)