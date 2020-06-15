1137 Greensview Circle

Amenities
Like New Townhome - This end unit townhome is like new. Home features 9'ceilings, spacious open floorplan with lots of upgrades.
Kitchen has granite overlay countertops, overlooking living and dining area. Nice gas fireplace with custom cabinets and shelves beside it. Hardwood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms with tile in bathrooms.
Nice sunroom and screened in patio as well as open air patio.
Tenant will have access to all the amenities that Magnolia Greens has to offer such as indoor and outdoor pools, tennis and clubhouse.
Pets are negotiable, call for our pet policy
No smoking
(RLNE4780012)