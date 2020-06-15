All apartments in Leland
Find more places like 1137 Greensview Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leland, NC
/
1137 Greensview Circle
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

1137 Greensview Circle

1137 Greensview Circle · (910) 859-8112
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Leland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1137 Greensview Circle, Leland, NC 28451

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1137 Greensview Circle · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Like New Townhome - This end unit townhome is like new. Home features 9'ceilings, spacious open floorplan with lots of upgrades.
Kitchen has granite overlay countertops, overlooking living and dining area. Nice gas fireplace with custom cabinets and shelves beside it. Hardwood floors in living areas, carpet in bedrooms with tile in bathrooms.
Nice sunroom and screened in patio as well as open air patio.
Tenant will have access to all the amenities that Magnolia Greens has to offer such as indoor and outdoor pools, tennis and clubhouse.

Pets are negotiable, call for our pet policy
No smoking

(RLNE4780012)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 Greensview Circle have any available units?
1137 Greensview Circle has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1137 Greensview Circle have?
Some of 1137 Greensview Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 Greensview Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1137 Greensview Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 Greensview Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1137 Greensview Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1137 Greensview Circle offer parking?
No, 1137 Greensview Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1137 Greensview Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 Greensview Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 Greensview Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1137 Greensview Circle has a pool.
Does 1137 Greensview Circle have accessible units?
No, 1137 Greensview Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 Greensview Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1137 Greensview Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 Greensview Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 Greensview Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1137 Greensview Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Leland
436 Hawthorne Loop Road
Leland, NC 28451
Brunswick Point
1001 Hunterstone Dr
Leland, NC 28451

Similar Pages

Leland 1 BedroomsLeland 2 Bedrooms
Leland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeland Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Leland Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLittle River, SCNorth Myrtle Beach, SCNorthchase, NC
Hampstead, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCKings Grant, NCCarolina Beach, NC
Silver Lake, NCMurraysville, NCSkippers Corner, NCHalf Moon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity