accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
36 Accessible Apartments for rent in Knightdale, NC
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Cottages at Knightdale Station
1100 Cannonball Run, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1431 sqft
Experience a unique and complete living experience in the up and coming town of Knightdale. The Cottages at Knightdale Station is a brand new apartment community offering modern finishes and stunning designs throughout.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
11 Units Available
Greystone at Widewaters
1001 Greystone Rd, Knightdale, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1224 sqft
Spacious, with open floor plans. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and modern kitchens. Easy access to I-540 and minutes to shopping. Including Target, Best Buy and Lowes Foods.
Results within 5 miles of Knightdale
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
13 Units Available
Sumerlyn Luxury
2100 Mcandrew Dr, Raleigh, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1115 sqft
Sumerlyn Luxury Apartments offers a combination of comfort and style. Located in Southeast Raleigh near Garner, NC, Sumerlyn offers a host of amenities including: freezers, convenient onsite parking, a resident clubhouse and a resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
28 Units Available
Level at 401
5721 Goodstone Drive, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$905
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1235 sqft
Level at 401 in Raleigh, NC offers modern, updated units in the most happening area of Raleigh. Level at 401 is pet-friendly and in walking distance to dining and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Knightdale
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
$
17 Units Available
Capital Creek at Heritage
1910 Capital Creek Drive, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1491 sqft
This property is associated between all the dining and shopping options along Forestville Road and South Main Street. The smoke-free community is pet-friendly and a pool, clubhouse and wine room. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Lynn Lake Apartment Homes
6500 Paces Arbor Cir, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$935
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1136 sqft
Surrounded by tall trees and natural charm, Lynn Lake Apartments provides the quiet luxury of country living with the city conveniences that you desire in North Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Treeline Timber Creek
400 Evolve Drive, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,212
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1258 sqft
Move in by 06.28.20 to receive One Month Free on our Two Bedroom Floor Plan!! Call our leasing office today for more details! Restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
102 Units Available
Abberly Solaire
9015 Element Circle, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,078
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1139 sqft
Abberly Solaire welcomes you to a brand-new, gated apartment community in Garner, NC.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Raleigh
42 Units Available
The Dillon
401 West Hargett Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,187
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,496
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1177 sqft
At The Dillon, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Warehouse District, enjoying some of the best views available from downtown apartments in Raleigh.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
28 Units Available
Camden Carolinian
2600 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,349
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1271 sqft
Luxury rental community in the heart of Raleigh. Fantastic amenities include a large resident lounge and clubhouse, 24-hour fitness club with yoga studio, and a rooftop terrace. Apartments offer storage and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
19 Units Available
North Hills at Town Center
4625 Millbrook Green Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$998
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,032
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
1307 sqft
Fitness center, resort-style pool and pool cabanas. Spacious floor plans with upgraded interiors. A block from Capital Boulevard, residents can easily reach Triangle Town Center Mall's numerous dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
West Morgan
25 Units Available
927 West Morgan
927 W Morgan St, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,143
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1285 sqft
Located close to Poole's Downtown Diner, Capital Club 16 and North Carolina State University. Luxury apartments with private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community has yoga, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
44 Units Available
Park and Market
141 Park at North Hills St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,216
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,359
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1242 sqft
Great Midtown location close to Harris Teeter and over 130 shops and restaurants. Brand new studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with full-size washer/dryer, granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Arbor Crest
5825 Pointer Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arbors at North Hills Apartments is located in the heart of North Raleigh and is just minutes from everything the Triangle has to offer.Shopping centers and major restaurants are located within walking distance of our community.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Summermill at Falls River
10311 Falls Mill Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1377 sqft
Brand new apartments within a few minutes of I-540. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Air conditioning and fireplaces. Building has elevator. Community has media room and swimming pool. Trash valet.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Aston
1524 Woodfield Creek Dr, Wake Forest, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1381 sqft
Quiet community located close to Wake Forest but in a quiet setting. One-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans have stainless steel sinks, granite countertops and washer/dryer in-unit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Abberly Place
500 Abberly Crest Blvd, Garner, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1310 sqft
Abberly Place I at White Oak Crossing is located at 500 Abberly Crest Blvd., NC and is managed by HHHunt, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Manor Six Forks
900 E Six Forks Rd, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$965
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1356 sqft
Luxury amenities like a putting green, in-home washers and dryers, and theater room elevate this modern apartment building in Raleigh's Six Forks neighborhood. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite counters, and spacious closets.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Raleigh
46 Units Available
Skyhouse Raleigh
308 S Blount St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,250
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,171
1054 sqft
Contemporary apartments near Moore Square have granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs allowed in these pet-friendly units. The complex has a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Raleigh
43 Units Available
Metropolitan
314 West Jones Street, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,220
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,419
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1110 sqft
The Metropolitan is one of Raleigh's newest luxury apartment community in the Glenwood South neighborhood. Offering Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments and lofts, The Metropolitan is unlike any apartment you've ever seen. It's ME.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Raleigh
8 Units Available
St. Marys Square
600 Saint Marys St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,165
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1196 sqft
Special on-site features include saltwater pool, two-story gym and parking garage. Studio apartments and one-two bedroom units with quartz countertops and city views. Downtown location close to shopping, dining and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Raleigh
29 Units Available
The Edison Lofts
131 E Davie St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Bright, luxury apartments with city views. Upscale amenities include wood plank flooring and designer kitchens. Residents enjoy community amenities such as a pet run and clubhouse. Located in Downtown Raleigh near Nash Square.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Raleigh
16 Units Available
Link Apartments Glenwood South
202 N West St, Raleigh, NC
Studio
$1,074
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,243
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,883
1011 sqft
Two blocks from Route 70 and close to Union Square. Modern homes with designer kitchen appliances, ice maker and patio or balcony. Community has Google Fiber, a pool, courtyard and clubhouse with community amenities.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
14 Units Available
NorthCity 6
6350 Terra Verde Dr, Raleigh, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,141
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1344 sqft
Located minutes away from North Hills Luxury Shopping Center and biking trails of Eastgate Park. Homes feature high ceilings, designer kitchens and spacious walk-in closets.
