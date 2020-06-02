All apartments in Kings Mountain
Find more places like 807 Phillips Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Mountain, NC
/
807 Phillips Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

807 Phillips Drive

807 Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

807 Phillips Drive, Kings Mountain, NC 28086

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available for Move In 5/11/2020 - Great 2 bedroom 1 bath house in convenient Kings Mountain location. Some features of this house are a detached 1 car garage, fenced back yard, spacious rooms, and appliances for courtesy use. Located in Kings Mountain school district. You won't believe your eyes. This house won't last long!

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee and $25.00 monthly per pet rent.

**Minimum 575 credit score required.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE4324178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 Phillips Drive have any available units?
807 Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kings Mountain, NC.
Is 807 Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
807 Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 Phillips Drive is pet friendly.
Does 807 Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 807 Phillips Drive offers parking.
Does 807 Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Phillips Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 807 Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 807 Phillips Drive have accessible units?
No, 807 Phillips Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 Phillips Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 Phillips Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCGreer, SCHickory, NCFort Mill, SC
Statesville, NCIndian Trail, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCBoiling Springs, SCShelby, NCClover, SCCherryville, NCGaffney, SCRanlo, NCLincolnton, NC
Belmont, NCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCDenver, NCNewton, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCPineville, NCChester, SCLenoir, NCWeddington, NCKannapolis, NCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College