807 Phillips Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available for Move In 5/11/2020 - Great 2 bedroom 1 bath house in convenient Kings Mountain location. Some features of this house are a detached 1 car garage, fenced back yard, spacious rooms, and appliances for courtesy use. Located in Kings Mountain school district. You won't believe your eyes. This house won't last long!



*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion with a $350 non-refundable per pet fee and $25.00 monthly per pet rent.



**Minimum 575 credit score required.



Call / Email us today!

704-827-0801 / Rentals@leproperties.com



(RLNE4324178)