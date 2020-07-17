All apartments in Kings Grant
Find more places like 4509 Dullage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kings Grant, NC
/
4509 Dullage Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4509 Dullage Drive

4509 Dullage Drive · (910) 791-9992
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kings Grant
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4509 Dullage Drive, Kings Grant, NC 28405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4509 Dullage Drive · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4509 Dullage Drive - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family brick ranch in Kings Grant. Home has laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen is upgraded. Has nice size yard. Washer/Dryer included. Pets considered on case by case basis. If pet is approved there will be a $250 pet fee as well as $25/month pet rent. Students welcome with parent co-signers.

Application checks credit, rental history, verifies income is 3 times the rent amount, and checks background. Application fee is $75, nonrefundable. $99 admin fee implemented at move in.

(RLNE5890966)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 Dullage Drive have any available units?
4509 Dullage Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4509 Dullage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4509 Dullage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 Dullage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4509 Dullage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4509 Dullage Drive offer parking?
No, 4509 Dullage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4509 Dullage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4509 Dullage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 Dullage Drive have a pool?
No, 4509 Dullage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4509 Dullage Drive have accessible units?
No, 4509 Dullage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 Dullage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 Dullage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4509 Dullage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4509 Dullage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4509 Dullage Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Kings Grant Apartments with BalconiesKings Grant Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Kings Grant Dog Friendly Apartments
Kings Grant Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Wilmington, NCJacksonville, NCLeland, NCMyrtle Grove, NC
Northchase, NCShallotte, NCSneads Ferry, NCSilver Lake, NC
Piney Green, NCHalf Moon, NCCarolina Beach, NCMurraysville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Cape Fear Community College
University of North Carolina Wilmington
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity