4509 Dullage Drive - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath single family brick ranch in Kings Grant. Home has laminate flooring throughout living area. Kitchen is upgraded. Has nice size yard. Washer/Dryer included. Pets considered on case by case basis. If pet is approved there will be a $250 pet fee as well as $25/month pet rent. Students welcome with parent co-signers.



Application checks credit, rental history, verifies income is 3 times the rent amount, and checks background. Application fee is $75, nonrefundable. $99 admin fee implemented at move in.



(RLNE5890966)