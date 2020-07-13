51 Apartments for rent in Kernersville, NC with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
16 Units Available
The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$975
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1300 sqft
Vibrant, amenity-rich community, a quick trip from Winston-Salem and Greensboro. Brand new apartments feature beautiful gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms and large windows with plenty of natural light.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
24 Units Available
Abbotts Creek
1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$810
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1119 sqft
Close to I-40 and Highway 66. Stylish homes with modern kitchens, furniture, garbage disposals and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly community includes a volleyball court, coffee bar, dog park, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
20 Units Available
Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir, Kernersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$885
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,422
1220 sqft
Award-winning community with resort-style swimming pool, poolside gas grills and a 24-hour fitness center. Pristine apartments offer sunrooms and private decks. Convenient access to Greensboro and Winston-Salem.
Results within 5 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
22 Units Available
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$953
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,326
1390 sqft
Pet-friendly community. Stunning views. Nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and granite countertops. Cozy fireplaces and private patios available. Easy commuting and within the Guilford School District. Near I-73.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
Allerton Place Apartment Homes
3201 Allerton Cir, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-40 and near shopping and dining locations. Updated amenities including a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and intrusion alarms. Onsite features including a playground, pool, fitness center, sports court, and golf course access.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
Mason Manor
122 Northgate Ct, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
Mason Manor apartments are conveniently located in High Point ,NC and are close to shopping centers, restaurants, schools, major highways, daycare within walking distance .

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3531 Thornaby Circle
3531 Thornaby Drive, Winston-Salem, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1867 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Wheeling Village
1405 Forest Knolls Circle
1405 Forest Knolls Circle Southeast, Winston-Salem, NC
2 Bedrooms
$725
970 sqft
Timberline Apartments and Town homes are nestled on the out skirts of Winston-Salem close to Kernersville. Enjoy living near excellent shopping centers, popular restaurants, walking and biking trails and entertainment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
668 Grasswren Way
668 Grasswren Way, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Robyns Glen townhome - Immaculate 2 bedroom-2.5 baths located in a well maintained Robyn's Glen subdivision.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
508 Canary Ct
508 Canary Ct, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1090 sqft
Inviting 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Robyns Glen - Check out this "ready to move into" townhouse with 2 master suites upstairs, open floorplan with the living room, eating area, and kitchen on the 1st floor.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
5425 Esher Drive
5425 Esher Drive Northeast, Walkertown, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2189 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Kernersville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Westdale
Link Apartments Brookstown
150 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,018
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1097 sqft
Excellent location, just steps from BB&T Baseball Park. Units offer laundry, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, internet cafe, coffee bar, and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
60 Units Available
Westend
West End Station
206 N Green Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1154 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at West End Station in Winston-Salem. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
8 Units Available
Lake's Edge Apartments
5646 W Market St, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lake's Edge Apartments in Greensboro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 07:36am
27 Units Available
7029 West
7029 W Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$828
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1524 sqft
Upscale floor plans overlooking the pool area. Apartments feature granite countertops and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground, internet cafe and 24-hour cardio studio. Garage available. Dog park on site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:01pm
8 Units Available
Chatham Wood
856 Lakecrest Ave, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$724
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$874
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chatham Wood in High Point. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
52 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Link Apartments Innovation Quarter
530 North Patterson Ave, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,144
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our office is open for leasing activity! We will be taking in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Social distancing guidelines will be required while touring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:34pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts II
675 North Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
498 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
10 Units Available
Downtown Winston-Salem
Winston Factory Lofts
675 N Main St, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Originally built in 1920 by the P. H. Hanes Company for textile manufacturing, we converted these majestic industrial buildings into 171 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
25 Units Available
Alexandria Park
3519 Ramsay St, High Point, NC
1 Bedroom
$958
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1283 sqft
Furnished apartments with expansive closets. Car wash area, trash valet, pool and sundeck. A leash-free dog park and a pool table in the clubhouse. Near Oak Hollow Lake, just north of Interstate 74.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
7 Units Available
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,036
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1418 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with dog park. New business center, lounge and car care center available. Tennis courts, sand volleyball and swimming pool available. Close to area universities and public schools.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
12 Units Available
Northcliffe Forest
2030 Northcliffe Dr, Winston-Salem, NC
1 Bedroom
$685
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
832 sqft
Surround yourself with fresh energy, high-tech amenities, and elevated style. Indulge in extraordinary amenities, relax in appealing social spaces, and cultivate your ideal life. A bold new life awaits you at ASHTON OAKS APARTMENTS.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Piedmont Place
5817 Garden Village Ct, Greensboro, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1199 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greensboro's premier boutique community - Piedmont Place Apartments.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl, Greensboro, NC
2 Bedrooms
$755
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
A short drive from I-40 and I-73. Modern, spacious homes with hardwood flooring, carpet, kitchen appliances and carpet. Large residential community with a tennis court, pool, gym and dog park.

July 2020 Kernersville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Kernersville Rent Report. Kernersville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Kernersville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Kernersville rent trends were flat over the past month

Kernersville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Kernersville stand at $786 for a one-bedroom apartment and $943 for a two-bedroom. Kernersville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in North Carolina

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Kernersville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in North Carolina, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Cary is the most expensive of all North Carolina's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,289; of the 10 largest North Carolina cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Wilmington experiencing the fastest decline (-4.2%).
    • Greenville, Winston-Salem, and Greensboro have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.0%, 1.8%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Kernersville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Kernersville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Kernersville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Kernersville's median two-bedroom rent of $943 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Kernersville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Kernersville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Kernersville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

